- Slow Food Atlanta's 13th Annual Ice Cream Social, in collaboration with Peachtree road Farmers Market is taking place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 inside of Child Hall at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead.

The event welcomes local chefs to partner with the local farmers and create unique and flavorful ice cream.

Chef Victoria Shore from Recess stopped by to give Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman a lesson on how to make flavorful ice cream at home.

