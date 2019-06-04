< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410691903" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">  <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410691903" data-article-version="1.0">Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with 'The Cake'</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/horizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-" addthis:title="Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with 'The Cake'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410691903.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410691903");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410691903_410727966_132884"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410691903_410727966_132884";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410727966","video":"570974","title":"Horizon%20Theatre%20serves%20up%20%22The%20Cake%22","caption":"Horizon%20Theatre%20serves%20up%20%22The%20Cake%22","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FHorizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FHorizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__570974_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654267897%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhoXxSPy9WSRdJie7KHXZ54FwRxA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fhorizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 10:51AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410691903_410727966_132884",video:"570974",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Horizon%2520Theatre%2520serves%2520up%2520%2522The%2520Cake%2522",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__570974_1800.mp4?Expires=1654267897&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hoXxSPy9WSRdJie7KHXZ54FwRxA",eventLabel:"Horizon%20Theatre%20serves%20up%20%22The%20Cake%22-410727966",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fhorizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:paul.milliken@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/horizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-">Paul Milliken</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/horizon-theatre-cooks-up-topical-comedy-with-the-cake-">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410691903"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:51AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410691903-410727951"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410691903-410727951" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Horizon_Theatre_serves_up__The_Cake__0_7350292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410691903" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410691903' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-man-uses-the-force-to-realize-comic-book-dream"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man uses the 'Force' to realize comic book dream</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/lawn-mower-racing-cuts-a-path-through-alpharetta"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/WAGA_LawnMowers_053119_1559307762038_7334759_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawn Mower Racing cuts a path through Alpharetta</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hitting_the_track_at_CHOA_s_Speedway_Spi_0_7322667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>No motor needed at first-ever Speedway Spin</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/P%20MASTERCHEF%20SEASON%2010_00.02.33.11_1559134267681.png_7322703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The ingredients? A hot-button issue, hilarious one-liners, and a talented cast. The chef? One of the producers and writers behind TV's top drama. The main course? A play sure to have audiences talking (and laughing) at Atlanta's <a href="https://www.horizontheatre.com">Horizon Theatre Company</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.horizontheatre.com/plays/the-cake/">"The Cake,"</a> a new play by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Lauren Morris, is heating up the Horizon stage now through June 23. Set in North Carolina, "The Cake" tells the story of a baker who struggles between her own Christian faith and the task of baking a cake for a same-sex wedding (which happens to be that of her best friend's daughter). Brunstetter certainly knows her way around topical issues and crackling dialogue; she's written for hit shows including "Switched at Birth" and 20th Century Fox Television's "This Is Us." Cast members include Horizon favorites Marcie Millard and Allan Edwards, along with Rhyn McLemore Saver and Parris Sarter, both of whom are making their Horizon debuts. </p><p>"The Cake" takes the stage Wednesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $35 for weekend performances.</p><p>Where there's cake, there's the Good Day feature team. 