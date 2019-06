- The ingredients? A hot-button issue, hilarious one-liners, and a talented cast. The chef? One of the producers and writers behind TV's top drama. The main course? A play sure to have audiences talking (and laughing) at Atlanta's Horizon Theatre Company.

"The Cake," a new play by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Lauren Morris, is heating up the Horizon stage now through June 23. Set in North Carolina, "The Cake" tells the story of a baker who struggles between her own Christian faith and the task of baking a cake for a same-sex wedding (which happens to be that of her best friend's daughter). Brunstetter certainly knows her way around topical issues and crackling dialogue; she's written for hit shows including "Switched at Birth" and 20th Century Fox Television's "This Is Us." Cast members include Horizon favorites Marcie Millard and Allan Edwards, along with Rhyn McLemore Saver and Parris Sarter, both of whom are making their Horizon debuts.

"The Cake" takes the stage Wednesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $35 for weekend performances.

Where there's cake, there's the Good Day feature team. So they recently spent some time in Little Five Points, getting a behind-the-scenes look at Horizon's latest production!