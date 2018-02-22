HGTV host Egypt Sherrod talks home trends with Alyse Eady

- If you are planning on adding barn doors, stainless steel appliances or an accent wall to your home you may want to be in on the latest trends before making a decision.

HGTV host and realtor Egypt Sherrod stops by Good Day Atlanta with the latest spring home design trends. According to Egypt Sherrod what buyers are going to want to see this spring are smart home technology. She also says that all white kitchens are out and so are stainless steel appliances. Sherrod says we will start seeing more, matte black, matte gray, white or rose gold appliances. Sherrod says that barn doors are out and statement ceilings are in and not to forget to add a pop of color to your rooms.

Egypt Sherrod is the host of three shows on HGTV, Flipping Virgins, Property Virgins, Urban Oasis. Flipping Virgins is returning in April and is currently casting in Atlanta.

For more information, you can click here. For more on Egypt Sherrod visit her website at egyptsherrod.com