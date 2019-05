- If you are a big time Hawks fan and have some big-time moves the upcoming, Hawks ATL Dancers, auditions could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Hawks ATL Dancers Cody and Jada stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how the dance audition process works.

But there’s more than just dancing for team members. Hawks ATL Dances also carry the job title of “community ambassadors.” ATL Hawks Dancer said their work helps them build stronger ties with the Atlanta community. “We go around the community and we help uplift the youth. We do basketball appearances at court openings. We do things with Sharecare and Kia. There’s so many great things that we definitely help out within the community,” Jada told Good Day’s Alyse Eady.

ATL Hawks Dance team open call auditions are set for Sunday, June 2 at State Farm Arena. On-site registration begins at 9:30. The open call auditions will be followed by a semi-finalist round and a finalist round. The team will be announced in mid-June.

