- Teams across the country are getting in those final few hours of pre-season training, and die-hard fans are busy buying their shirts and facepaint. Ladies and gentlemen…college football is back! And this year, the game is marking a major milestone.

The start of the 2019 college football season marks the 150th anniversary of the game – and there's no better place to celebrate than Atlanta's Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. The popular downtown attraction recently unveiled a limited-time special exhibit, in partnership with the National Football Foundation, called CFB 150 – featuring a look back at the history and the development of the game.

An easy to way to celebrate the upcoming season is by visiting the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 24th, for the Third Annual Peach Bowl Football Fest. The outdoor event is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will feature performances from college drum lines, cheerleaders, and step teams, along with special football-themed games for the entire family.

Also celebrating the big anniversary? Atlanta's own Turner Classic Movies, which will present a special lineup of college football-themed classic films on Fridays during the month of September. Helping network host Ben Mankiewicz introduce the films will be actual hall-of-famers, including famed player Ed Marinaro and legendary coach Lou Holtz. Titles scheduled to air on TCM include the 1932 Marx Brothers classic Horse Feathers, 1951's Jim Thorpe – All American, and 1940's Knute Rockne All American.

The Turner Classic Movies team recently taped parts of its special programming at the College Football Hall of Fame, and we got to spend a little time behind-the-scenes watching the magic happen. Click the video player above to check out our interviews with Mankiewicz, Marinaro, and Holtz!