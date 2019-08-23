< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hall of Fame & TCM celebrate 150 years of College Football By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 23 2019 05:47AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 12:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 03:44PM EDT By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta Race to the Rescue at the Fox</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Teams across the country are getting in those final few hours of pre-season training, and die-hard fans are busy buying their shirts and facepaint. Ladies and gentlemen…college football is back! And this year, the game is marking a major milestone.</p><p>The start of the 2019 college football season marks the 150th anniversary of the game – and there's no better place to celebrate than Atlanta's <a href="http://www.cfbhall.com/">Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.</a> The popular downtown attraction recently unveiled a limited-time special exhibit, in partnership with the National Football Foundation, called CFB 150 – featuring a look back at the history and the development of the game.</p><p>An easy to way to celebrate the upcoming season is by visiting the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 24th, for the <a href="http://www.cfbhall.com/happenings/peach-bowl-football-fest/">Third Annual Peach Bowl Football Fest</a>. The outdoor event is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will feature performances from college drum lines, cheerleaders, and step teams, along with special football-themed games for the entire family.</p><p>Also celebrating the big anniversary? Atlanta's own <a href="http://www.tcm.com/">Turner Classic Movies</a>, which will present a special lineup of college football-themed classic films on Fridays during the month of September. Helping network host Ben Mankiewicz introduce the films will be actual hall-of-famers, including famed player Ed Marinaro and legendary coach Lou Holtz. Titles scheduled to air on TCM include the 1932 Marx Brothers classic Horse Feathers, 1951's Jim Thorpe – All American, and 1940's Knute Rockne All American.</p><p>The Turner Classic Movies team recently taped parts of its special programming at the College Football Hall of Fame, and we got to spend a little time behind-the-scenes watching the magic happen. 