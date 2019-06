- Peanuts and crackerjacks are fine, but let's face it nothing goes with baseball better than burgers and beer. And right now, the culinary team at Lawrenceville's Coolray Field is rolling out new menu items sure to score some home runs with fans of the Gwinnett Stripers.

We recently spent some time at Coolray Field getting a first taste (literally) of the new food options, including the Southern Burger (with pulled pork and mango coleslaw), Hawaiian Burger (topped with a grilled pineapple slice), and Firecracker Burger (yep…it's spicy). Think those sound good? Just wait until you try the Fresh Peach Cobbler!

Feeling hungry? Fans can check out some of the new eats at home games this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as the Stripers take on the Indianapolis Indians. Or…you can click the video player above and get a look at us trying them out first!