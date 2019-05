- This summer, Gwinnett County Schools will be visiting neighborhoods with two book mobiles providing children the opportunity to continue reading throughout June and July.

Jan Wilson, the coordinator of Gwinnett County Schools Book Mobiles stopped by Good Day Atlanta to explain how children can take advantage of the mobile buses scheduled to make stops in neighborhoods that are not in close proximity to public libraries.

She also says that they have partnered up with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and are also providing snacks for kids boarding the bus.

