- During the Summer months, grilling is always a popular option.

Whether you're having friends and family over, or if it's just to do something quick and easy. Chef Palak Patel says there are five steps to make grilling a success.

Chef says you should focus on flavor, condiments, don't keep opening the grill, fruit and lots of smoke.

To see exactly what she means follow her on Instagram @ChefPalak, or click here.