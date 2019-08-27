< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grammy winner & Georgia musician join forces for City Winery show By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 27 2019 05:51AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 10:54AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 03:25PM EDT <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-489993946_1566394508311_7606386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>TOUR Championship Fan Activities</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Back in early 1996, it was impossible to go anywhere without hearing the voice of Tony Rich. The singer-songwriter scored a major smash with his debut single “Nobody Knows,” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped its parent album Words win a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.</p> <p>Georgia-raised <a href="https://www.michaelzaib.com">Michael Zaib</a>, like so many others, was a big fan of “Nobody Knows.” </p> <p>So when Zaib, now a singer-songwriter known to many for his appearance on the singing competition show “The Voice,” met Rich at a music festival in Australia, he couldn’t pass up a chance to perform the song with its original artist on stage. That performance led to further collaboration between the artists, and now to a special one-night-only performance happening in Atlanta this week.</p> <p>City Winery Atlanta presents <a href="https://citywinery.com/atlanta/an-evening-with-michael-zaib-and-tony-rich-8-28-19.html">“An Evening with Michael Zaib and Tony Rich”</a> this Wednesday, August 28th, featuring both musicians performing a mix of country, soul, and Americana music — including their new version of “Nobody Knows.” </p> <p>Also appearing on-stage will be country music duo <a href="https://www.presleyandtaylor.com">Presley and Taylor</a>, a sister act out of Nashville currently gaining fans across the nation with their tight harmonies and uplifting songs.</p> <p>Doors for the Wednesday night show open at 6:00 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $35, and are available online <a href="https://citywinery.com/atlanta/an-evening-with-michael-zaib-and-tony-rich-8-28-19.html">here</a>.</p> <p>But before we let Michael Zaib and Tony Rich take the City Winery stage, we had to sit down and hear more about how the two men met and joined musical forces — so they spent a little time in the FOX 5 studios, chatting with us about the exciting and unexpected new chapter in their careers. </p> <p>Click the video player above to see more!</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var 