- Three-time Grammy-nominated gospel singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson announced his JUST B(E) Tour, following an exclusive announcement on Instagram.

JUST B(E) will kick off Friday, August 23, in Atlanta at Center Stage with dates across the country including Charleston, Charlotte, New Orleans, St. Louis, Orlando, Philadelphia and more.

Right now his single "A Great Work" has hit number one on charts.

Click here for a ticket for his Just B(E) tour.