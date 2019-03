- It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia -- but now, we’re buckling in and holding on as the park launches a brand-new season of thrills, laughs, and food!

Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates Opening Weekend on Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th, kicking off the Austell amusement park’s 52nd season. Last year’s groundbreaking new coaster, the wood-and-steel hybrid Twisted Cyclone, will again be a star attraction this year, along with classic coasters including Goliath, BATMAN: The Ride, and Great American Scream Machine.

Coming in late spring is Pandemonium, the tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast, towering 15 stories high and reaching speeds of up to 70 miles-per-hour! Of course, along with the rides, Six Flags Over Georgia will continue to offer a full slate of entertainment, including special live shows, retail shopping, restaurants, and interactive games.

Six Flags Over Georgia will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays only through the rest of March. The park will operate daily over Spring Break week, from Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5.

If it’s Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Weekend, you know who’s there, ready for a ride! The Good Day feature team spent the morning in Austell, learning more about this exciting season and the park's special "Play It Forward" promotion.