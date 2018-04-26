Good Day Atlanta viewer information story April 26, 2018

Henry County hosts wheelchair tennis tournament: It’s the largest wheelchair tennis tournament in the country, and right now, athletes from around the country are traveling to Henry County to compete for championship ranking points — not to mention a tournament victory.

The America Wheelchair Tennis Championships is taking place from Thursday, April 26th through Sunday, April 29th at Richard Craig Park in McDonough. Formerly known as The Geranium Festival, the event drew more than 80 athletes last year, making it the largest tournament of its kind in the United States. The tournament is part of the Georgia Wheelchair Grand Prix series, leading up to the United States Tennis Association Georgia Wheelchair State Championship held in the fall.

Richard Craig Park is located at 125 South Zack Hinton Boulevard in McDonough. Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning there, chatting with some of the athletes preparing for this year’s tournament.

WEB LINK:

https://tennislink.usta.com/tournaments/tournamenthome/tournament.aspx?T=189269

https://www.facebook.com/HenryCountyWheelchairSports/

