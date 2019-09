- Team of the week at Fayette County High School Tigers in Fayetteville. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stops by for a live pep rally with students and honors the football team for being this week's Team of the Week. For more information click here.

Consumer Credit Expert John Ulzheimer talks about how to boost your credit score on Good Day Atlanta.

Tech Entrepreneur and Real Housewife of Atlanta, Tanya Sam talks about The Ambition Fund on Good Day Atlanta with Buck Lanford.

Motivational speaker and Breast Cancer survivor Bershan Shaw on Good Day Atlanta: She was told she had just three months to live after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. That was more than a decade ago. Bershan Shaw is not only still alive, she's an international public speaker, a podcast host, a TV personality and a business coach, helping others become warriors too. Bershan Shaw stops by Good Day Atlanta with an inspirational message for viewers.