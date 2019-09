Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans : A pack of loud, powerful, and very mean monsters is about to take over Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena — and what better day for the invasion than Friday the 13th?

Monster Jam roars into the Metro Atlanta venue for the first time ever this weekend, bringing eight of the sport’s top trucks to the dirt-filled floor for three days of donuts, wheelies, and high-flying action. Part of the Triple Threat series, the weekend’s action kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and continues with two shows on Saturday (at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) and the grand finale Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Scheduled to appear are iconic trucks Grave Digger (driven by Krysten Anderson), El Toro Loco (with Mark List behind the wheel), and Alien Invasion (steered by Bernard Lyght) among others.

So…never been to a Monster Jam event? Well, let’s try to explain this. Imagine a bunch of massive, 12,000-pound machines racing around indoors at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Oh, and did we mention the monster trucks go flying right the air with the kind of weightlessness usually seen in outer space?

Tickets for this weekend’s Monster Jam start at $20, and doors open an hour before each show. There will also be pit parties at 10:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, giving fans unprecedented access to the trucks and drivers; pit party passes also start at $20.

We’ve spent many mornings playing in the dirt with monster trucks — but we couldn’t pass up the chance to do it at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena. Click the video player above to check our exclusive live preview of Monster Jam!

WEB LINK:

https://www.infiniteenergycenter.com/events/detail/monster-jam

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/

Burgers With Buck at Big Country's BBQ: This week, #BurgersWithBuck heeded the call to head west. In a segment that could be called #BowdonWithBuck, or maybe #BigCountrysBBQWithBuck, or perhaps even #BehemothWithBuck, we came, we saw, we devoured.

It’s a burger so big, it has two names. Some call it the Smokestack Burger, others refer to it as the Up In Smoke Burger. Either way, you get the idea. This thing is big . . . really BIG! But think about, would you expect anything less from a restaurant name Big Country’s BBQ?

Here you go! It starts with a large seasoned patty topped with baby back rib meat, chopped pork BBQ, crispy bacon, hand-battered fried pickles, onion peddlers, four slices of cheddar cheese, then drizzled with BBQ sauce, and served on Texas Toast. Another name that would be appropriate is the Meat Lovers Burger.

For many, this would be considered a knife and fork burger, but you know that is not how we roll. It was a challenge, but thanks to years of training experience, it was a success. Unofficially, it was the largest bite in #BWB history, and we didn’t even ruin the shirt.

It is one of five burgers on the menu at Big Country’s which includes the Pop Burger, a tribute to their late father, Terry Bryant, who’s battle with cancer inspired the restaurant. You can read more about his inspiration and legacy on their website.

For more information about Big Country’s BBQ including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website, https://www.nicksbigcountrybbq.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.