Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 30, 2018

Horror film fest showcases local filmmakers: Eight talented local filmmakers will get a chance to showcase their work on the big screen tonight – but beware, this group of short films might just make this your most terrifying Halloween yet!

The Return Of The Fifty Foot Film Festival is back for a second year, starting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at Atlanta’s legendary Plaza Theatre. The festival will feature eight local filmmakers, each of whom will screen a short film that falls into the Horror, Sci-Fi, or Suspense genres. Included in the festival this year are Vashmere Valentine’s fantasy short The Wish & The Wisp, which has already won several awards at festivals around the country, and Heather Hutton’s Residence 906, which was notably made by a nearly all-female production team. Also being featured in this year’s festival are Scott Hansen’s Bad Candy, No Time For Love (directed by Ricky Hess), Melissa Kunnap’s Feast, Living Nightmare (created by Jonathan Gabriel and Kristina Miranovic), Tyler Hunt Weddle’s Mr. Smiles, and Justin Craig’s Pet.

General admission tickets for The Return Of The Fifty Foot Film Festival cost $10 and must be purchased in advance, and the Plaza Theatre is located at 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Atlanta.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken – our resident horror movie expert – spend the morning at the Plaza Theatre, chatting with some of the festival’s featured filmmakers and learning more about why Metro Atlanta might just be the new horror film capital of the world!

https://www.facebook.com/events/329279247656234/

http://www.horrorhotelwebseries.com/Festival.html

