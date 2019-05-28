< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409307140" data-article-version="1.0">Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2019</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409307140" data-article-version="1.0">Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2019</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409307140" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-may-28-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-may-28-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409307140.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409307140");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409307140-6484544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409307140-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:12AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-409307140" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - <strong>Gwinnett County Summer Reading Program:</strong> For more information<a href="https://www.gwinnettpl.org/summer/"> click here</a>. </p>
<p><strong>MasterChef is celebrating ten years and kicks off tomorrow night right here on FOX 5 . </strong> Three contestants are from Georgia and one of those contestants Dorian Hunter joins us to demonstrate how to make a drunken chocolate ganache frosting. For more information <a href="https://www.fox.com/masterchef/?cmpid=org=fbc::ag=360i::mc=cpc::src=google::cmp=masterchef::add=masterchef_fox&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIkJ-Mz6W-4gIVCVYNCh2HwAE1EAAYASAAEgKHgfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds">click here. </a> See recipe below. </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Drunken Chocolate Cake Chocolate Ganache Frosting <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Chocolate Cake:<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 3/4 c. AP FLOUR <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 1/4 c. Sugar<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2 c. Coco<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2 t. Baking soda <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2 t. Baking powder <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2 t. Salt<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> 2 eggs<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 c. Milk<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 T. Vanilla <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1/2 c. Oil<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2 c. Boiling water <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1/2c. Whiskey <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1/4 c. Sugar <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> Preheat your oven to 350° <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Preflour two 9in baking pans with butter and coco. Set aside<u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">In a large bowl place all your dry ingredients. Then whisk together till mixed. <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> To your dry ingredients you will add the eggs,milk, vanilla and milk. Wisk till all is incorporated. Your batter should resemble brownie batter at this point. Then you are going to add your rolling boiling water to the mix. Whisk together slowly making sure not to burn yourself. Now add the batter to the prepared baking pans and bake for 30-35 min or until your cake tester comes out clean. Once done,let cool for a fee min in the pan then remove and allow to complete cool on a cooling rack. <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Once the cakes are cooled you will take the whiskey heat it in a small saucepan to cook out some of the alcohol once heated add the sugar mix till all the sugar is dissolved. Brush each layer with the whiskey syrup and set aside. <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> Chocolate Ganache <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 1/2c. Semi Chocolate chips <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 c. Heavy cream <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> In a small saucepan heat the heavy cream just till a small boil. Pour over the chocolate chips let sit for a few min. Then mix till all the chips are melted and the ganache takes on a shiney look. Cover and place in the fridge to cool. Once cool mix with a spoon or spatula just till the ganache is pliable to frost your cake. <u5:p></u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Place one layer of your cake on a cake plate and frost with your ganache. Place the remaining layer on top of that layer and repeat frosting. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Good Day Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Dunwoody_High_entrepreneurs_0_7317836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Dunwoody_High_entrepreneurs_0_7317836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Dunwoody_High_entrepreneurs_0_7317836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Dunwoody_High_entrepreneurs_0_7317836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Dunwoody_High_entrepreneurs_0_7317836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dunwoody High entrepreneurs" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dunwoody High School entrepreneurs win competition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The seniors of Dunwoody High School may be gearing up to walk across the stage now, but just a year ago they were preparing their senior projects.</p><p>Seniors at the school come up with a business, and a trio of students turned their venture into more than just a way to fund their senior trip.</p><p>Sydney Sloan, Annie Solomon, and Sydney Prusak's POPZ went on to win an Atlanta-based invention competition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/5-year-old-basketball-trickster" title="5-year-old basketball trickster" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/5_year_old_basketball_trickster_0_7315034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/5_year_old_basketball_trickster_0_7315034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/5_year_old_basketball_trickster_0_7315034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/5_year_old_basketball_trickster_0_7315034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/5_year_old_basketball_trickster_0_7315034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5-year-old basketball trickster" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old basketball trickster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Athleticism, theater, and comedy are all combined. That's the style of play you see on the basketball court with the Harlem Globetrotters, right?</p><p>An Atlanta 5-year-old was fascinated by the exhibition basketball team and as a result, has taken his own tricks to the next level.</p><p>Zeke Vozniak was first mesmerized by some master tricksters at the age of 3.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/bone-lick-makes-bold-chicken-for-memorial-day-bbqs" title="Bone Lick makes bold chicken for Memorial Day BBQs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Firing_up_the_grill_with_Bone_Lick_South_0_7315585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Firing_up_the_grill_with_Bone_Lick_South_0_7315585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Firing_up_the_grill_with_Bone_Lick_South_0_7315585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Firing_up_the_grill_with_Bone_Lick_South_0_7315585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Firing_up_the_grill_with_Bone_Lick_South_0_7315585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firing up the grill with Bone Lick Southern Kitchen BBQ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bone Lick makes bold chicken for Memorial Day BBQs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer is coming up and that means one thing for the grill masters out there: it's BBQ season.</p><p>What better way to celebrate with some chicken that is both bold and big, and Bone Lick Southern Kitchen BBQ chef Mike LeSage has the perfect recipie: his Ki Ten Dang, or Loud Dancing Chicken.</p><p>"The flavors are not subtle or quiet. They are bright and loud, like a proper dance floor," LeSage said. "And these big flavors come with some heat, enough to make you sweat like you are on a dance floor. The flavors are so good you can’t sit still. You shouldn’t even try. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET -->
<!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> href="/good-day/dunwoody-high-school-entrepreneurs-win-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7A TZ5 A dunwoody high entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dunwoody High School entrepreneurs win competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hackers-targeting-charging-stations-to-steal-data"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S AIRPORT CHARGING STATION WARNING 10P _00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hackers targeting charging stations to steal data</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-charged-in-shooting-after-hit-and-run-to-appear-in-court"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V RIVERDALE RD SHOOTING HEARING 630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman charged in shooting after hit-and-run to appear in court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/narcotics-investigators-raid-sandy-springs-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P SANDY SPRINGS RAID 10P _00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Narcotics investigators raid Sandy Springs home</h3> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dunwoody-high-school-entrepreneurs-win-competition" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/7A%20TZ5%20A%20dunwoody%20high%20entreprenuers_00.00.00.23_1559046056740.png_7318142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dunwoody High School entrepreneurs win competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hackers-targeting-charging-stations-to-steal-data" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hackers targeting charging stations to steal data</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-charged-in-shooting-after-hit-and-run-to-appear-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20RIVERDALE%20RD%20SHOOTING%20HEARING%20630A_00.00.33.04_1559038872421.png_7317978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman charged in shooting after hit-and-run to appear in court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/narcotics-investigators-raid-sandy-springs-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20RAID%2010P%20_00.01.10.14_1559018853793.png_7317723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Narcotics investigators raid Sandy Springs home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspected-peeping-tom-arrested-at-cumberland-mall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20CUMBERLAND%20MALL%20PEEPER%2010P%20_00.00.03.12_1559016856798.png_7317629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20CUMBERLAND%20MALL%20PEEPER%2010P%20_00.00.03.12_1559016856798.png_7317629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20CUMBERLAND%20MALL%20PEEPER%2010P%20_00.00.03.12_1559016856798.png_7317629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20CUMBERLAND%20MALL%20PEEPER%2010P%20_00.00.03.12_1559016856798.png_7317629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20CUMBERLAND%20MALL%20PEEPER%2010P%20_00.00.03.12_1559016856798.png_7317629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspected peeping tom arrested at Cumberland Mall</h3> </a> 