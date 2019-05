Pickett’s Mill Battlefield prepares for annual reenactment: One of the most famous Civil War battlefields will come alive again this weekend, as dozens of people don Union and Confederate uniforms and reenact the famed Battle of Pickett’s Mill.

It’s happening this Saturday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m. at Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site in Pauling County. The annual event marks the May 27, 1864 battle in which 14,000 Union troops descended upon Pickett’s Mill in the late afternoon, where they clashed with 10,000 Confederate troops. Experts now call the battle one of the worst Union defeats, as it resulted in an estimated 1,600 Union soldiers dead and a delay of the Union Army’s advance on Atlanta.

Today — 155 years later, to be exact — Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site is known as one of the best-preserved Civil War battlefields in the country, containing actual roads used by Union and Confederate troops and a ravine where thousands died during the battle. The site is spread out over more than 700 acres, and also includes several miles of hiking trails and an 1800s pioneer cabin. Along with actual battle reenactment, Saturday’s event will feature special tours, cannon and musket firing demonstrations, and expert presentations. Right now, one of the two cannons actually used during the battle is at the site, on loan from the Atlanta History Center.

Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site is regularly open Thursdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Site admission is $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for seniors ages 62 and over, and $3.00 for youth ages six to 14. The physical address is 4432 Mount Tabor Church Road in Dallas.

Ahead of this Saturday’s big event, the Good Day feature team took a morning road trip out to Dallas, spending the morning at Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site and learning more about the historic significance of this fascinating spot.

WEB LINK:

https://gastateparks.org/pickettsmillbattlefield

Save Our Sandwiches Must Ministries: For more information click here.