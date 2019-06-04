< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 4, 2019 Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 4, 2019 class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410707830.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410707830");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410707830-6484544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410707830-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted Jun 04 2019 08:40AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:43AM EDT

ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA) - style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-weight:bold"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-weight:normal">Once upon a time…in a galaxy not very far, far away…an Atlanta man realized his dream of authoring a <i>Star Wars </i>comic book. And now, we can all share in the intergalactic celebration at one of Metro Atlanta’s most unique comic book shops.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h3> <h3 style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </h3> <h3 style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:13.5pt"><span style="background:white"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-weight:bold"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-weight:normal">The Good Day feature team spent the morning at My Parents’ Basement in Avondale Estates, hanging out with <i>Star Wars </i>fans including Atlanta’s own Jon Waterhouse, whose story “A Tauntaun Tail” will appear in issue 22 of the “Star Ward Adventures” comic book. The issue officially hits shelves on Wednesday, June 5<sup>th</sup> – but we got a sneak peek this morning and got the backstory from Waterhouse on how he ended up making this lifelong dream a reality.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h3> <h3 style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </h3> <h3 style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:13.5pt"><span style="background:white"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-weight:bold"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-weight:normal">Meanwhile, we also got to explore My Parents’ Basement, which has been a favorite amongst comic fans since its opening in Avondale Estates in 2015. Aside from selling comics, My Parents’ Basement also boasts a full bar and serves up small plates for those who work up an appetite while browsing the racks. Regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and it’s located at 22 N. Avondale Rd. in Avondale Estates. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h3> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/MyParentsBasement/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://www.facebook.com/MyParentsBasement/</a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="http://www.myparentsbasementcbcb.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">http://www.myparentsbasementcbcb.com/</a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with "The Cake" : </span></span></span></span></span></strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">The ingredients? A hot-button issue, hilarious one-liners, and a talented cast. The chef? One of the producers and writers behind TV's top drama. The main course? A play sure to have audiences talking (and laughing) at Atlanta's Horizon Theatre Company.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">"The Cake" -- a new play by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Lauren Morris -- is heating up the Horizon stage now through June 23rd. Set in North Carolina, "The Cake" tells the story of a baker who struggles between her own Christian faith and the task of baking a cake for a same-sex wedding. Brunstetter certainly knows her way around topical issues and crackling dialogue; she's written for hit shows including "Switched at Birth" and is currently a writer and producer on 20th Century Fox Television's "This Is Us." Cast members include Horizon favorites Marcie Millard and Allan Edwards, along with Rhyn McLemore Saver and Parris Sarter, both of whom are making their Horizon debuts. </span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">"The Cake" takes the stage Wednesdays through Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $35 for weekend performances.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Where there's cake...there's the Good Day feature team. So we recently spent some time in Little Five Points, getting a behind-the-scenes look at Horizon's latest production! Click the video player above to <span style="caret-color:#000000">check it out.</span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="https://www.horizontheatre.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">https://www.horizontheatre.com</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><a href="https://www.horizontheatre.com/plays/the-cake/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">https://www.horizontheatre.com/plays/the-cake/</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>March of Dimes talks Provisions With A Purpose-Jerseys and Jeans on Good Day Atlanta</strong> : American Cut, Chef John Adamson joins Cory Moss from March of Dimes along with two cheerleaders from the Atlanta Falcons to talk about the culinary and sports collaboration al to raise mone for the March of Dimes. For today's recipe from American Cut's Chef John Adamson see below. For more on the event <a href="http://www.marchofdimes.org/provisionswithapurpose .">click here.</a> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Tuna Poke recipe</strong><br /> Sushi grade tuna -4oz<br /> GF Soy sauce - .5oz<br /> Toasted sesame oil - .25oz<br /> Avocado - 1/2<br /> White peaches - 2oz<br /> Thai Chilies - 1/10 of a pepper minced <br /> Toasted Sesame seeds - 1tsp<br /> Micro Cilantro - 1tsp<br /> Salt to taste <br /> <br /> Method:<br /> -Cut the tuna, peaches, and avocado into 1/4” cubes and set aside. <br /> -Cut the Thai Chile into small ribbons and set aside. <br /> -In a small bowl add the tuna, peaches, chilies, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Lightly mix. <br /> -Add the avocado and gently fold. <br /> -Season with salt to taste. <br /> -Spoon the finished mix onto your plate and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and cilantro. </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><br /> <strong>Chef Stephanie Alderete of Hilton's restaurant, Nikolais's Roof stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the Hilton 100 centennial celebration. </strong>Plus she shares an Eggs Benedicte recipe with viewers. For more information <a href="http://www.atlanta.hilton.com">click here. </a></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p>Hilton Eggs Benedict Recipe </p> <p>Hollandaise<br /> • 2 egg yolk<br /> • 2 oz white wine vinegar<br /> • 1 tbsp water<br /> • ½ lemon<br /> • 8 oz clarified butter, warmed<br /> • Salt and pepper to taste<br /> Place egg yolk, water and vinegar in stainless steel bowl. Place over double boiler and whisk. Whisk continually for 3-5 minutes, until the eggs are pale and have doubled in size. Remove from double boiler. Add juice of half a lemon. While whisking, slowly add in the clarified butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm until service. <br /> Poached eggs<br /> • 4 eggs<br /> • 32 oz water<br /> • 2 oz white vinegar<br /> Bring saucepan filled with water to a simmer. Add vinegar. Place eggs in water using a small bowl and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on preferred doneness. Remove from water and serve immediately. <br /> To assemble<br /> • 4 English muffin halves, buttered and toasted<br /> • 4 Canadian bacon slices, warmed<br /> Place bacon slice on English muffin. Place 1 egg on each English muffin half and top with hollandaise. More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Here's how to appeal Georgia's property tax assessments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Founding Father Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”</p><p>He's right for the most part, but FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams responds by saying “Not so fast!”</p><p>When it comes to your 2019 property taxes, there’s still a way in most counties for you to appeal your assessment for this year, but the window for that process is closing fast.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/summer-beach-reads-and-treats-with-mary-kay-andrews" title="Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Summer_beach_reads_and_treats_with_Mary__0_7347011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer beach reads and treats with Mary Kay Andrews</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tanya Mendoza</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nothing says summer than a good book in your hand, walking in the sand and a tasty cocktail by your side, and nobody knows that better than Mary Kay Andrews.</p><p>Andrews is a New York Times best-selling author and joins on set to talk about her new novel "Sunset Beach ," her picks for summer beach reads, plus the recipes for a few of her favorite beach treats. For more click here.</p><p>See below for a list of upcoming events with Mary Kay Andrews: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/candytopia-co-founder-shows-how-to-make-your-own-candy-wonderland" title="Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Making_candy_crafts_with_Jackie_Sorkin_0_7345836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Making candy crafts with Jackie Sorkin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candytopia co-founder shows how to make your own candy wonderland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>June is National Candy Month, so what better time to indulge?</p><p>But there's more to candy than just eating it. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410707830'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How to keep your feet healthy this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/here-s-how-to-appeal-georgia-s-property-tax-assessments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here's how to appeal Georgia's property tax assessments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-swat-team-searching-for-man-who-shot-at-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: SWAT team searching for man who shot at officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-georgia-state-officer-accidentally-shoots-himself" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Georgia State officer accidentally shoots himself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 