Fred Savage is really, really excited about his new show. After all, it's not just another television series it's an after-show, during which he'll host interviews and discussions centered around the sci-fi series The Flare. Oh, wait .you've never seen The Flare? Well, there's a good reason. It doesn't exist.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the truly wacky world of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage, a new FOX series premiering tonight that takes the current trend of the after-show and transports it to new and unexplored territory.

Starting Sunday, June 30th at 9:30 p.m., Emmy-nominee Savage ("The Wonder Years) will host his own half-hour talk show exploring the fandom behind the FOX drama The Flare, which is based on a series of books called "The Moon is a Star at Night" by T.J. Whitford. But here's the thing: there is no T.J. Whitford…or book series…or show called The Flare. But none of that matters. Every week, Savage and his celebrity guests will talk about the books and the series as if they do exist effectively becoming the first after-show spoof, dedicated to a non-existent fan phenomenon. Confused yet? Oh…just you wait.

We recently traveled to New York to sit down with Fred Savage, who never once let on that The Flare isn't real and that the after-show is a spoof. Yes, we tried to break him. No, it didn't work. Click the video player above to hear more about What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage and don't say we didn't warn you that it wouldn't be strange!

https://www.foxflash.com/shows/what-just-happened-with-fred-savage/

William Mark Mccullough

William Mark McCullough is known for portraying intense, dangerous and often violent characters. He appears in a strong supporting role opposite Tom Cruise in the drug smuggling thriller, American Made, as well as a supporting lead role opposite Academy Award winner Nicolas Cagein the crime drama, Arsenal.

He worked opposite Channing Tatum in the redneck comedy, Logan Lucky, directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderberghand acted opposite Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the Civil War epic, Free State Of Jones. McCullough has played killers, drug smugglers, cult leaders,racists, violent mental patients, redneck sheriffs and escaped convicts.

When directors need an actor who is not afraid to dig deep into the darkest recesses of a character's soul, they call on him.



Pit Master Myron Mixon

The "Winningest Man in BBQ," as he has won more BBQ competitions and awards than anyone in the world. Myron recently released a new cookbook, BBQ&A with Myron Mixon, in which he answers his most asked questions BBQ questions from over the years, providing tips, tricks and recipes.

He will be passing through Atlanta on his book tour later this month, hosting a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Buckhead on Wednesday, June 26th at 7pm.

For more information, click here.

Pike Nurseries

Summer is full of fun in the sun! Pike Nurseries dropped by Good Day Atlanta, to show us how we can have a patriotic summer entryway with our flowers.

For more information on how to DIY your red, white, and blue flowers with Pike Nurseries, click here.