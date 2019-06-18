< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 79°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20HEALTHY%20HOME%20DESIGN_00.00.40.12_1560868295328.png_7413548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tips on creating a happier, healthier home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home">Tips on creating a happier, healthier home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/man-s-body-found-floating-in-gwinnett-county-pond"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man's body found floating in Gwinnett County pond"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/man-s-body-found-floating-in-gwinnett-county-pond">Man's body found floating in Gwinnett County pond</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/dad-wears-short-shorts-to-teach-daughter-an-important-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/S%20DAD%20DAISY%20DUKES%206A_00.00.19.02_1560855807398.png_7413030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/dad-wears-short-shorts-to-teach-daughter-an-important-lesson">Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home">Tips on creating a happier, healthier home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/man-s-body-found-floating-in-gwinnett-county-pond">Man's body found floating in Gwinnett County pond</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/dad-wears-short-shorts-to-teach-daughter-an-important-lesson">Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/police-man-shot-killed-at-clayton-county-apartment-complex">Police: Man shot, killed at Clayton County apartment complex</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/former-fort-valley-state-employee-to-testify-in-prostitution-case">Former Fort Valley State employee to testify in prostitution case</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/WAGA_CookieTruck_061719_1560792064659_7408846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-set-for-induction-into-r-b-hall-of-fame">Atlanta man set for induction into R&B Hall of Fame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/author-jennifer-hawes-emanuel-9-inspired-book-grace-will-lead-us-home-">Author Jennifer Hawes' 'Emanuel 9' inspired book 'Grace Will Lead Us Home'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/WAGA_CookieTruck_061719_1560792064659_7408846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-set-for-induction-into-r-b-hall-of-fame">Atlanta man set for induction into R&B Hall of Fame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/author-jennifer-hawes-emanuel-9-inspired-book-grace-will-lead-us-home-">Author Jennifer Hawes' 'Emanuel 9' inspired book 'Grace Will Lead Us Home'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413293669" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413293669" data-article-version="1.0">Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2019</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413293669" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413293669.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413293669");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413293669-6484544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413293669-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413293669" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><strong>Learning the secrets of sushi at O-ku Atlanta</strong>: </span></span><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">After more than seven years on the job, I've done pretty much everything on Good Day Atlanta. Ziplines? Check. Drive a tank? Yep. Swim with dolphins? Done. But there's one thing I've never done on live television, and today is the day we finally make it happen. It's International Sushi Day…and I'm rolling up my sleeves to try my hand at being a sushi chef!</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">The Good Day feature team spent the morning at O-Ku Atlanta, a Japanese sushi and cuisine restaurant located at the Westside Ironworks development in West Midtown. The menu at O-Ku Atlanta is filled with an ocean's worth of seafood, from Tako (octopus) to Uni (sea urchin) and Kaibashira (sea scallop) to Hokkigai (surf clam). O-Ku special rolls include the Black Widow (featuring fried soft shell crab and squid ink rice) and the Dragon (with shrimp tempura, eel, and tuna). To celebrate International Sushi Day, O-Ku is hosting a special lunch "pop-up" – and will feature sushi trivia at every table!</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Later this summer, the O-Ku family will expand with a new sister restaurant called Sukoshi, planned for Colony Square in Midtown. Suk is being described as the "on-the-go" version of O-ku – catering to the carry-out crowd – Sukoshi will also deliver within a limited radius.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">So…back to International Sushi Day. If ever we were going to try rolling sushi, this would be the day, right? So we spent a few hours at O-Ku Atlanta, learning more about the history of sushi and finally getting those long-awaited lessons in how to correctly make it! Click the video player above to see how it all turned out.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://www.o-kusushiatl.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://www.o-kusushiatl.com/</a></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://www.sukoshi.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://www.sukoshi.com/</a></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Big Boi on Good Day Atlanta: </strong> BigBoi talks about his portrayal of Berry Gordy in "The Bobby Debarge Story,' two of his greatest musical accomplishments and fatherhood. For more information <a href="https://tvone.tv/show/the-bobby-debarge-story/">click here.</a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Central Park Five: </strong>"When They See Us" is the new Netflix limited series written and directed by Ava Duvernay, that tells the true story of The Central Park Five. Five teens were wrongly convicted of raping a woman in New York's Central Park in 1989. Two of them, Yusef Salaam and Raymod Santana, join us on the set of Good Day Atlanta to disucss the renewed interest in the case and their lives today. For more information on the Innocence Project <a href="https://www.innocenceproject.org/cases/raymond-santana/">click here. </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Twin actors, Tristan and Taylor Timmons stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their recent success as teen actors and appearance in HBO's new show "Euphoria."</strong> Click here for more information <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTdE9gfd2d_jbzCPBglRiRw">click here. </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story413293669 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story413293669 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-413293669",i="relatedHeadlines-413293669",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9287"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3613"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta" title="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta" data-articleId="413273232" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Sushi_Day_at_O_K_0_7413318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Sushi_Day_at_O_K_0_7413318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Sushi_Day_at_O_K_0_7413318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Sushi_Day_at_O_K_0_7413318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrate_International_Sushi_Day_at_O_K_0_7413318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Celebrate International Sushi Day at O-Ku Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In case you didn't know, today is International Sushi Day – although for many of us, any day is a good day to go out for sushi! </p><p>The classic Japanese dish has grown increasingly popular here in the United States over the past few decades, including right here in metro Atlanta. And one of the restaurants leading the local sushi scene is O-Ku Atlanta , located at the Westside Ironworks development in West Midtown.</p><p>The menu at O-Ku Atlanta is filled with an ocean's worth of seafood, from octopus to sea urchin and sea scallop to surf clam. And a big draw at O-Ku is the rooftop, which gives diners a view of the city skyline.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta" title="STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="413138658" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jenn Hobby on Jay-Z's philanthropy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is officially a billionaire and now he's in the news for providing legal assistance. And now he's in the news for giving legal assistance.</p><p>It's for a Phoenix couple who were held at gunpoint by police after their child walked out of the store with a doll. </p><p>STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby joined Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype with more on this story.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-" title="Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'" data-articleId="413132481" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Frank__Ghost__Crisp_Jr__makes_big_moves__0_7404639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Frank "Ghost" Crisp Jr. makes big moves on "SYTYCD"" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta-based hip hop dancer Frank "Ghost" Crisp Jr. will be featured on Monday night's episode of "So You Think You Can Dance." </p><p>He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to explain how it was auditioning for the show.</p><p>"SYTYCD" is in its 16th season, and features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20HEALTHY%20HOME%20DESIGN_00.00.40.12_1560868295328.png_7413548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HEALTHY HOME DESIGN_00.00.40.12_1560868295328.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips on creating a happier, healthier home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OKu_061819_1560862429674.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-s-body-found-floating-in-gwinnett-county-pond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man's body found floating in Gwinnett County pond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/dad-wears-short-shorts-to-teach-daughter-an-important-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/S%20DAD%20DAISY%20DUKES%206A_00.00.19.02_1560855807398.png_7413030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S DAD DAISY DUKES 6A_00.00.19.02_1560855807398.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1809"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/treat-yourself-on-national-splurge-day" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Pixabay_Shopping_061819_1560866501498_7413438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Pixabay_Shopping_061819_1560866501498_7413438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Pixabay_Shopping_061819_1560866501498_7413438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Pixabay_Shopping_061819_1560866501498_7413438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Pixabay_Shopping_061819_1560866501498_7413438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Treat yourself on National Splurge Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/one-year-since-death-of-rapper-xxxtentacion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D9Vm_nCW4AYNDpO_1560866397498_7413616_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D9Vm_nCW4AYNDpO_1560866397498_7413616_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D9Vm_nCW4AYNDpO_1560866397498_7413616_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D9Vm_nCW4AYNDpO_1560866397498_7413616_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/D9Vm_nCW4AYNDpO_1560866397498_7413616_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One year since death of rapper XXXTentacion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-s-body-found-floating-in-gwinnett-county-pond" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/WAGA_IndianTrailBody_061819_1560862275475_7413171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man's body found floating in Gwinnett County pond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 18, 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413293669'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3871",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3871\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6151",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6151\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5283",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5283\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1728",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1728\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3613",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3613\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1809",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1809\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9287",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9287\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7895",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7895\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8047",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8047\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7058",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7058\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fgood-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-18-2019"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488300000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>