Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 17, 2019

Posted Jun 17 2019 10:00AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 10:05AM EDT Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 17, 2019 https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413069709-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413069709" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">"Cookie shop on wheels" visits Good Day Atlanta: </span></span></span></span></span><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Contrary to what you've heard — especially from a certain anchor who <i>never </i>shares his burgers with anyone — I'm a guy that likes to bring delicious treats for my Good Day Atlanta family. But it's a little hard to please everyone since we all like different sweets. So, when I decided to start this week off by bringing cookies for the whole gang, it seemed a lot easier to just have the whole cookie shop come to us — and thankfully, we found one in Atlanta that comes on its own set of wheels!</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Not As Famous Cookie Co. bills itself as a "gourmet cookie shop on wheels" and is the creation of Ashley Carlton, who says the love of a good cookie truly runs in his blood. Carlton says it was his father, Ronald, who developed many of the company's cookie recipes years ago — and now, the younger Carlton is living out his dad's dreams of creating and selling the gourmet treats. Some of those cookie flavors include "The OG" (chocolate chip), red velvet white chocolate chip, salted caramel pretzel chocolate chip, and butter pecan. Oh, and did we mention the multi-layered cookie cakes?</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">The Not As Famous Cookie Co. cookie truck can be found at various spots around Metro Atlanta throughout the week — including places like Alpharetta's Food Truck Alley, Duluth's Food Truck Fridays, and at private events such as weddings and birthday parties. A calendar of the truck's scheduled stops may be found on the company's website here. (By the way, the company is also in the process of opening a store front in Marietta!)</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Of course, this morning, the Not As Famous Cookie Co. truck had one important stop to make — the FOX 5 Studios! We spent the morning doing a little baking and (obviously) some taste-testing — click the video player above to check it out!</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="https://www.notasfamous.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">https://www.notasfamous.com</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Atlanta man set for induction into R&B Hall of Fame: </span></span><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Rummage through the bins at a record store, and within minutes you'll probably spot the name "Jimmy Roach." As a songwriter, producer, and arranger, Roach has recorded with soul's biggest superstars, from the Four Tops to the Spinners to Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. And this weekend, he'll be inducted alongside some of those icons into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="color:black">"It's really hard to describe all this. It's just, it's special," Roach says, talking about the news of his induction. "It's really a great honor to have other people inside your industry, you know, recognize what you've done."</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Jimmy Roach was born in New York and began his music career there, but moved to Detroit to work at Motown Records in the late 1960s. While there, he co-wrote perhaps his biggest hit, David Ruffin's Top 10 smash "My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)." Of his time working at Motown, Roach says, "I was a fan! You know, I loved the Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, all those people…They would come in off the road and they didn't have, like, two or three weeks to learn a song. They might have an hour." </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Mr. Roach lived and worked in Detroit for three decades, and moved to Atlanta in 2002. He still writes and produces here, and recently released a single with singer Donnell Hendrix, "Pride." The musician says even after 50 years of penning and producing classics, he's still thrilled by the end results: "It's still an exciting feeling to hear something you did on the radio." </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Roach will head to Detroit this weekend for the</span> National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame ceremony, where he'll be inducted alongside honorees including Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. But first, we met up at Decatur's Wuxtry Records, where we did a little "digging" through the stacks to learn more about his fascinating life and career. Click the video player above to watch! </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><a href="https://www.rbhalloffame.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">https://www.rbhalloffame.com/</a></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt">"So You Think You Can Dance," Atlanta dancer Frank Crisp Jr. stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his audition for the shows 16th season. 