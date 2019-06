"Cookie shop on wheels" visits Good Day Atlanta: Contrary to what you've heard — especially from a certain anchor who never shares his burgers with anyone — I'm a guy that likes to bring delicious treats for my Good Day Atlanta family. But it's a little hard to please everyone since we all like different sweets. So, when I decided to start this week off by bringing cookies for the whole gang, it seemed a lot easier to just have the whole cookie shop come to us — and thankfully, we found one in Atlanta that comes on its own set of wheels!

Not As Famous Cookie Co. bills itself as a "gourmet cookie shop on wheels" and is the creation of Ashley Carlton, who says the love of a good cookie truly runs in his blood. Carlton says it was his father, Ronald, who developed many of the company's cookie recipes years ago — and now, the younger Carlton is living out his dad's dreams of creating and selling the gourmet treats. Some of those cookie flavors include "The OG" (chocolate chip), red velvet white chocolate chip, salted caramel pretzel chocolate chip, and butter pecan. Oh, and did we mention the multi-layered cookie cakes?

The Not As Famous Cookie Co. cookie truck can be found at various spots around Metro Atlanta throughout the week — including places like Alpharetta's Food Truck Alley, Duluth's Food Truck Fridays, and at private events such as weddings and birthday parties. A calendar of the truck's scheduled stops may be found on the company's website here. (By the way, the company is also in the process of opening a store front in Marietta!)

Of course, this morning, the Not As Famous Cookie Co. truck had one important stop to make — the FOX 5 Studios! We spent the morning doing a little baking and (obviously) some taste-testing — click the video player above to check it out!

https://www.notasfamous.com

Atlanta man set for induction into R&B Hall of Fame: Rummage through the bins at a record store, and within minutes you'll probably spot the name "Jimmy Roach." As a songwriter, producer, and arranger, Roach has recorded with soul's biggest superstars, from the Four Tops to the Spinners to Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. And this weekend, he'll be inducted alongside some of those icons into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

"It's really hard to describe all this. It's just, it's special," Roach says, talking about the news of his induction. "It's really a great honor to have other people inside your industry, you know, recognize what you've done."

Jimmy Roach was born in New York and began his music career there, but moved to Detroit to work at Motown Records in the late 1960s. While there, he co-wrote perhaps his biggest hit, David Ruffin's Top 10 smash "My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)." Of his time working at Motown, Roach says, "I was a fan! You know, I loved the Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, all those people…They would come in off the road and they didn't have, like, two or three weeks to learn a song. They might have an hour."

Mr. Roach lived and worked in Detroit for three decades, and moved to Atlanta in 2002. He still writes and produces here, and recently released a single with singer Donnell Hendrix, "Pride." The musician says even after 50 years of penning and producing classics, he's still thrilled by the end results: "It's still an exciting feeling to hear something you did on the radio."

Roach will head to Detroit this weekend for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame ceremony, where he'll be inducted alongside honorees including Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. But first, we met up at Decatur's Wuxtry Records, where we did a little "digging" through the stacks to learn more about his fascinating life and career. Click the video player above to watch!

https://www.rbhalloffame.com/

"So You Think You Can Dance," Atlanta dancer Frank Crisp Jr. stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his audition for the shows 16th season. For more information on "So You Think You Can Dance," click here.