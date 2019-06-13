< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2019
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:54PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-13-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-13-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412493278.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412493278");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412493278-412469229"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412493278-412469229" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412493278" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - <strong>Nickelodeon's Slime City</strong></p> <p>This morning, the Good Day feature team was the very first to experience <a href="http://www.nickslimecity.com/">Nickelodeon Slime City</a>, which opens to the public on Saturday, June 15. Located in Buckhead's Piedmont Peachtree Crossing (at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont), Slime City is exactly what you think it is -- a 20,000 square-foot playground filled with the green slime made famous on Nickelodeon. Like any metropolitan city, Slime City is filled with various attractions, including the Slime Light Club, a Great Wall of Slime, and something called a Slime Bubble-torium.</p> <p class="MsoPlainText" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt">Hours at Nickelodeon Slime City are 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.</p> <p class="MsoPlainText" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt">General admission is $29 and tickets must be purchased in advance. And by the way...you might not want to wear your nicest clothes to Slime City, although ponchos will be provided! </p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Credit Expert John Ulzhiemer</strong></p> <p>There are 3 companies that house our credit reports. Equifax (Atlanta), TransUnion (Chicago), and Experian (Southern CA). These companies maintain 220 million credit reports each. They do not share info and your credit reports are not going to be the same.</p> <p>Traditionally the information provided to the credit bureaus is furnished by lenders, debt collectors and loan servicers. This changed recently when one of the three credit bureaus<br /> (Experian) started allowing consumers to add utility and pay TV style services to their Experian credit reports IF THEY WERE BEING PAID OUT OF THEIR CHECKING ACCOUNTS. This marks the first time ever that a credit bureau is allowing consumers to add information to their own credit report.</p> <p>The upside to adding this information is that it definitely can improve your scores. If your scores are already solid, this isn't a great option for you. But, if your scores are marginal then this can definitely help you become qualified for new credit.</p> <p>This is called Experian Boost, and it's free. </p> <p><strong>ATL Homicide</strong></p> <p>Veteran homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez share some of their grittiest stories, giving audiences first-hand accounts of real-life murder investigations. </p> <p>ATL HOMICIDE flips the true crime genre on its head. Each one-hour episode focuses on one dramatic murder case told in heavy re-creation. Viewers will experience each case as if it's happening in the moment. Part of the network's "True Crime Mondays," ATL HOMICIDE follows detectives Quinn and Velazquez as they recount their personal experiences solving cases, alongside dramatic re-creations that place viewers in the front seat of the action. </p> <p>Tackling hundreds of cold cases together from everyday 'who-done-it' scenarios to high-profile murder mysteries and more, the two have an undeniable chemistry in the streets of "Hotlanta" - and a track record of putting murderers behind bars. ATL HOMICIDE follows the detectives as they search for the truth in an investigation, seeking to deliver justice on behalf of the victims of these often gruesome crimes. ATL HOMICIDE is produced for TV One by Wide Net Productions and Jupiter Entertainment.</p> <p>To watch the trailer of Season 2 ATL Homicide <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sbwIms0pbg&feature=youtu.be">click here.</a></p> <p><strong>Growing Up Hip-Hop</strong></p> <p>An explosive uncovering of the truth will shatter everything. Season 3 of the hit series “<b>Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta</b>” premieres <b><u>Thursday, June 13 at 9pm ET/PT</u></b> on WEtv.</p> <p>On this season of “<b>Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta</b>,” R. Kelly’s ex-wife <b>Andrea “Drea” Kelly</b> and her three children <b>Buku</b>, <b>Kyd</b>, and <b>Jaah</b> move back to Atlanta and are breaking their silence in a buzzing child support battle. As Drea tries to spread her wings and fly, the arrest of R. Kelly is yet another wound inflicted on her from her nightmare of an ex. More Good Day Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/ATL_Homicide_returns_0_7393421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/ATL_Homicide_returns_0_7393421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/ATL_Homicide_returns_0_7393421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/ATL_Homicide_returns_0_7393421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATL Homicide returns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"ATL Homicide" returns this June</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATL HOMICIDE returns this Jume. Each one-hour episode focuses on one dramatic Atlanta murder case told in heavy re-creation.The True Crime show follows detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez as they recount their personal experiences solving cases, alongside dramatic re-creations. "ATL Homicide" follows the detectives as they search for the truth in an investigation, seeking to deliver justice on behalf of the victims of these often gruesome crimes. You can watch "ATL Homicide" June 17 at 9 P.M. on TV One.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/buku-abi-and-drea-kelly-talk-new-season-of-growing-up-hip-hop" title="Buku Abi and Drea Kelly talk new season of Growing Up Hip Hop" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Drea_Kelly___Buku_Abi_Talk_Growing_Up_Hi_0_7393416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Drea_Kelly___Buku_Abi_Talk_Growing_Up_Hi_0_7393416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Drea_Kelly___Buku_Abi_Talk_Growing_Up_Hi_0_7393416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Drea_Kelly___Buku_Abi_Talk_Growing_Up_Hi_0_7393416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Drea_Kelly___Buku_Abi_Talk_Growing_Up_Hi_0_7393416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Growing up Hip Hop" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buku Abi and Drea Kelly talk new season of Growing Up Hip Hop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly and her three children Buku, Kyd, and Jaah move back to Atlanta and are breaking their silence in a buzzing child support battle. As the family tries to break away from the shadow of R. Kelly, there are different trials that test their triumps. Drea’s daughter Buku takes a step out on her own, trying to establish herself as a vocal artist in her own right away from the long shadow of her criminal father. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premieres on WEtv June 13 at 9 P.M. For more information click here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/new-ways-to-help-improve-credit-scores" title="New ways to help improve credit scores" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/John_Ulzheimer_s_talks_repairing_your_cr_0_7393513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/John_Ulzheimer_s_talks_repairing_your_cr_0_7393513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/John_Ulzheimer_s_talks_repairing_your_cr_0_7393513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/John_Ulzheimer_s_talks_repairing_your_cr_0_7393513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/John_Ulzheimer_s_talks_repairing_your_cr_0_7393513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit repair" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New ways to help improve credit scores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Whether you're in the market for a new car, in need of a mortgage or even getting ready to start a new job, odds are your credit score will be a huge factor. </p><p>Credit expert, John Ulzheimer stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about a new way one of the major credit bureaus is introducing that changes the way scores are calculated that could give some consumers a score bump.</p><p>The three major credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian maintain around 220 million credit reports each. Traditionally lenders and even debt collectors use the information provided by these bureaus to determine what someone's interest rate will be and if they are approved or denied credit or a loan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-atl-homicide-returns-this-june"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HOMICIDE_1560449816025.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"ATL Homicide" returns this June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/buku-abi-and-drea-kelly-talk-new-season-of-growing-up-hip-hop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drea Kelly & Buku Abi"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Buku Abi and Drea Kelly talk new season of Growing Up Hip Hop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/new-ways-to-help-improve-credit-scores"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New ways to help improve credit scores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/nickelodeon-brings-slime-city-to-buckhead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_NickelodeonSlimeCity_061319_1560431549676_7392411_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_NickelodeonSlimeCity_061319_1560431549676.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nickelodeon brings "Slime City" to Buckhead</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-atl-homicide-returns-this-june" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/HOMICIDE_1560449816025_7393731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>"ATL Homicide" returns this June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-13-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560439285575_7393220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 13, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-paulding-county-teenage-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/PaauldingCounty_MissingTeen_061319_1560447402687_7393466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/PaauldingCounty_MissingTeen_061319_1560447402687_7393466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/PaauldingCounty_MissingTeen_061319_1560447402687_7393466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/PaauldingCounty_MissingTeen_061319_1560447402687_7393466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/PaauldingCounty_MissingTeen_061319_1560447402687_7393466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing: Paulding County teenage girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/buku-abi-and-drea-kelly-talk-new-season-of-growing-up-hip-hop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Kelly%27s_1560446521713_7393283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Buku Abi and Drea Kelly talk new season of Growing Up Hip Hop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/new-ways-to-help-improve-credit-scores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/WAGA_CreditExpert_061319_1560445581082_7393439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New ways to help improve credit scores</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 