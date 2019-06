- Nickelodeon's Slime City

This morning, the Good Day feature team was the very first to experience Nickelodeon Slime City, which opens to the public on Saturday, June 15. Located in Buckhead's Piedmont Peachtree Crossing (at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont), Slime City is exactly what you think it is -- a 20,000 square-foot playground filled with the green slime made famous on Nickelodeon. Like any metropolitan city, Slime City is filled with various attractions, including the Slime Light Club, a Great Wall of Slime, and something called a Slime Bubble-torium.

Hours at Nickelodeon Slime City are 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

General admission is $29 and tickets must be purchased in advance. And by the way...you might not want to wear your nicest clothes to Slime City, although ponchos will be provided!

Credit Expert John Ulzhiemer

There are 3 companies that house our credit reports. Equifax (Atlanta), TransUnion (Chicago), and Experian (Southern CA). These companies maintain 220 million credit reports each. They do not share info and your credit reports are not going to be the same.

Traditionally the information provided to the credit bureaus is furnished by lenders, debt collectors and loan servicers. This changed recently when one of the three credit bureaus

(Experian) started allowing consumers to add utility and pay TV style services to their Experian credit reports IF THEY WERE BEING PAID OUT OF THEIR CHECKING ACCOUNTS. This marks the first time ever that a credit bureau is allowing consumers to add information to their own credit report.

The upside to adding this information is that it definitely can improve your scores. If your scores are already solid, this isn't a great option for you. But, if your scores are marginal then this can definitely help you become qualified for new credit.

This is called Experian Boost, and it's free.

ATL Homicide

Veteran homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez share some of their grittiest stories, giving audiences first-hand accounts of real-life murder investigations.

ATL HOMICIDE flips the true crime genre on its head. Each one-hour episode focuses on one dramatic murder case told in heavy re-creation. Viewers will experience each case as if it's happening in the moment. Part of the network's "True Crime Mondays," ATL HOMICIDE follows detectives Quinn and Velazquez as they recount their personal experiences solving cases, alongside dramatic re-creations that place viewers in the front seat of the action.

Tackling hundreds of cold cases together from everyday 'who-done-it' scenarios to high-profile murder mysteries and more, the two have an undeniable chemistry in the streets of "Hotlanta" - and a track record of putting murderers behind bars. ATL HOMICIDE follows the detectives as they search for the truth in an investigation, seeking to deliver justice on behalf of the victims of these often gruesome crimes. ATL HOMICIDE is produced for TV One by Wide Net Productions and Jupiter Entertainment.

To watch the trailer of Season 2 ATL Homicide click here.

Growing Up Hip-Hop

An explosive uncovering of the truth will shatter everything. Season 3 of the hit series “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” premieres Thursday, June 13 at 9pm ET/PT on WEtv.

On this season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly and her three children Buku, Kyd, and Jaah move back to Atlanta and are breaking their silence in a buzzing child support battle. As Drea tries to spread her wings and fly, the arrest of R. Kelly is yet another wound inflicted on her from her nightmare of an ex. Drea’s sweet daughter Buku takes a step out on her own, trying to establish herself as a vocal artist in her own right away from the long shadow of her criminal father.

To take a sneak peek at Season 3 click here.