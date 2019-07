Champions of Magic

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Don't miss this incredible show to entertain the entire family. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', ‘The Today Show' & ‘Access Hollywood Live'. Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands around the world, now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. To purchase tickets click here.

Deitrick Haddon

Sparked by real events, SINS OF THE FATHER features Deitrick Haddon (The Gospel), A.J. Johnson (Baby Boy), Clifton Powell (Ray), Terayle Hill (Merry Wishmas) and Angela Davis (I Feel Pretty). The movie follows Clarence Burnett (Haddon) a pastor in Atlanta who's happily married to Karen (Davis). The couple's world is torn apart when Karen is brutally murdered outside their Atlanta home, sending shock waves through their close-knit community. As police delve deeper into the Burnett's inner circle, they discover secret lives filled with lust, cruelty and unearth a sinful conspiracy of biblical proportions. "Sins of the Father" premieres Sunday July 7 at 8 P.M.