<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/apd-body-cam-reveals-officer-stealing-from-murder-victim">APD: Body cam reveals officer stealing from murder victim</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/D_HUiGcXUAA5vmt_1562765795205_7498354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/apd-body-cam-reveals-officer-stealing-from-murder-victim">APD: Body cam reveals officer stealing from murder victim</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/world-cup/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations">World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/hundreds-honor-hall-county-deputy-killed-in-the-line-of-duty">Hundreds honor Hall County deputy killed in the line of duty</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/D_HUiGcXUAA5vmt_1562765795205_7498354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta">Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta">Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/nfl-linebacker-brandon-marshall-discusses-his-youth-foundation">NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall discusses his youth foundation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlantas-peachtree-center-cooking-up-a-delicious-peachfest">Atlanta's Peachtree Center cooking up a delicious PeachFest</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/D_HUiGcXUAA5vmt_1562765795205_7498354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Cooper_Boone_whips_up_easy_recipes_0_7493681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta">Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta">Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell">Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona">Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/cooper-boone-has-tips-for-cooking-with-kids-on-good-day-atlanta">Cooper Boone has tips for cooking with kids on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/nfl-linebacker-brandon-marshall-discusses-his-youth-foundation">NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall discusses his youth foundation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlantas-peachtree-center-cooking-up-a-delicious-peachfest">Atlanta's Peachtree Center cooking up a delicious PeachFest</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2019 class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-10-2019" data-title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-10-2019" addthis:title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417246430.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417246430");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417246430-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417246430-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417246430" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Metro Atlanta's Medieval Times looking for junior knights: </span></span></span></span></span></strong></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Just because you're a kid doesn't mean you can't be a knight in shining armor — and right now, Medieval Times is looking for brave young souls who can help protect our very own Atlanta Castle.</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's Atlanta Castle (that's the one in Lawrenceville at Sugarloaf Mills, of course), learning more about this summer's Junior Knight Training. Here's how it works — from now until July 28th, kids between the ages of five and 12 can participate in live weapons demonstrations and other interactive lessons with the famed Medieval Times knights. And the best part, it's free with admission! The Junior Knight Training happens Sundays (July 14, 21, and 28) on a first-come, first-serve basis — doors open 90 minutes before showtime, and the training starts an hour before the show. </span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">And just in case you've never been, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is a dinner-and-show attraction that transports visitors back into the days of Queens, Kings, thrones, and knights jousting on horseback. Created in Spain in 1977, Medieval Times now boasts ten locations (or, castles) in North America. The company recently made history by launching its first female-led show, headed by Queen Doña Maria Isabella here in Atlanta.</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">We couldn't wait to see how the Junior Knight Training works — so we spent the morning at the Atlanta Castle with some young people, who jumped right into their training and seemed to have no problems picking up the skills needed to defend the kingdom! Click the video player above to see more! </span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:9.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:#e4af09"><a href="https://www.medievaltimes.com/plan-your-trip/atlanta-ga/index.html"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">https://www.medievaltimes.com/plan-your-trip/atlanta-ga/index.html</span></span></a></span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><strong>Master P talks "I Got The Hook Up 2" on Good Day Atlanta with Alyse Eady. </strong> For more information <a href="http://igotthehookup2.com/">click here. </a></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><strong>Ava Duvernay talks "Queen Sugar" with Marissa Mitchell</strong>: "Queen Sugar" is back in its fourth season on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The critically acclaimed drama is even more complex now that one of its characters has written a book, spilling family secrets. The show's executive producer Ava Duvernay along with the cast talked about the show at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana and chatted with Good Day Atlanta's Marissa Mitchell about the new season. <section class='mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet'> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Master P previews 'I Got the Hook-Up 2'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the new comedy "I Got The Hook Up 2," two friends are in a race against time to pay back a cartel and save their restaurant. </p><p>Hip Hop mogul and entrepreneur Percy Miller "Master P" stopped by Good Day Atlanta Wednesday morning with more on the movie in which he reprises his role as "Black." </p><p>Master P and his son Romeo Miller are not only the lead characters in the movie but served as the executive producers of the film. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell" title="Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell" data-articleId="417248311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Queen Sugar' returns for fourth season" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"Queen Sugar" is back in its fourth season on the Oprah Winfrey Network. </p><p>The critically acclaimed drama is even more complex now that one of its characters has written a book, spilling family secrets. </p><p>The show's executive producer Ava Duvernay along with the cast talked about the show at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana and chatted with Good Day Atlanta's Marissa Mitchell about the new season. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-visits-atlantas-camp-best-friends-at-lake-allatoona" title="Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona" data-articleId="417200989" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Camp_Best_Friends_0_7498590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Camp_Best_Friends_0_7498590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Camp_Best_Friends_0_7498590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Camp_Best_Friends_0_7498590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Camp_Best_Friends_0_7498590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Camp Best Friends" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day visits Atlanta's Camp Best Friends at Lake Allatoona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly four decades after one of the most tragic periods in Atlanta’s history, a summer program aimed at keeping kids safe is flourishing.</p><p>“Camp Best Friends was started by former mayor Maynard Jackson as a result of Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered Children,” says Atlanta Office of Recreation Executive Director LaChandra Burks. “He wanted to make sure that our youth in Atlanta had a fun and safe place to be during the summer.”</p><p>Camp Best Friends now serves around 4,000 youth every summer, across 25 different locations — including an overnight camp at Lake Allatoona. For just $80 ($135 for non-Atlanta residents), campers from the ages of eight to 12 get to experience a classic week of summer camp, including hiking nature trails, swimming and boating in the lake, and spending time around the campfire. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/P%20APD%20BODY%20CAM%20VIDEO%20_00.00.32.22_1562772253062.png_7502564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>APD: Body cam reveals officer stealing from murder victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/master-p-talks-i-got-the-hook-up-2-on-good-day-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Master_P_previews__I_Got_the_Hook_Up_2__0_7498363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Master P talks 'I Got the Hook Up 2' on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ava-duvernay-talks-queen-sugar-with-marissa-mitchell" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Queen_Sugar__returns_for_fourth_season_0_7498739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ava Duvernay talks 'Queen Sugar' with Marissa Mitchell</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-10-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/recall-issued-for-hot-dog-hamburger-buns-sold-at-publix-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Edelman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recall issued for hot dog, hamburger buns sold at Publix, Walmart</h3> 