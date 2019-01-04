Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 4, 2019

Young drivers master rules of the road at Tiny Towne: Just because a child isn’t old enough to get a driver’s license doesn’t mean they can’t start learning the basics of safe driving. And thanks to a unique facility in Norcross, kids as young as three-years-old have the chance to start mastering the skills they’ll need to be successful and safe on the roadways.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at Tiny Towne, an indoor facility in Norcross which allows children from the ages of three to 15 to drive mini cars through a small-scale city. Founder and CEO Pierre Maalouf says the main goal of Tiny Towne is education, teaching kids to recognize and obey traffic signs, follow traffic patterns, and respect other drivers. And yes, the streets of Tiny Towne are patrolled just like in any other town, which means failing to drive safely will result in violations! New this year, Tiny Towne will launch a free three-month Driver’s Ed Program for 14 and 15-year-old students, which will consist of 12 classes and up to 12 hours of driving time.

Tiny Towne is located at 2055 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross. Regular hours at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

And yes, even though the cars aren't quite built to fit a grown adult, Paul had to get behind the wheel and take a little trip around the city streets!

