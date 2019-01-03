Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 3, 2019

- Atlanta museum celebrates iconic Hollywood costumes: They say “clothes make the man,” but a more appropriate saying might be “clothes make the movie.” Costumes play an essential role in film and television, and a new exhibit here in Atlanta showcases some of Hollywood’s most iconic looks.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film presents "Cinematic Couture," on view now through March 3, 2019. The exhibit features original costumes created by award-winning British firm Cosprop Ltd., which was founded by John Bright in 1965 and has since crafted more than 100,000 costumes and accessories for some of the most popular and respected films, television shows, and theatrical productions in history. “Cinematic Couture” contains more than 50-period costumes from the Cosprop Ltd. collection, including pieces worn by actresses Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep in films like Titanic and Out Of Africa. Other films represented in the exhibit are The Duchess and The Danish Girl, along with television series including the blockbuster Emmy-winning hit “Downton Abbey.”

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film is located at 1600 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta, on the Atlanta campus of SCAD. Admission to the museum is $10 for the general public and free to museum members and SCAD students, faculty and staff. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, getting a personal tour of "Cinematic Couture" and learning more about how its stunning costumes have become an indelible part of popular culture.

WEB LINK: http://www.scadfash.org/exhibitions/cinematic-couture-exhibition

New Year New You start with a healthy breakfast: Cafe West Express owner Tammy Stokes stops by with ideas to start your day off right. Check out her five healthy breakfast recommendations:

Smoothie: A smoothie is a great way to get your fruit servings in. Fruit is an important part of a healthy diet) Combine your favorite berries and a half a cup of plant milk for a healthy, antioxidant rich breakfast.

Green Juice + a handful of nuts: A great breakfast for those who aren’t hungry in the morning. Green juice is rich in nutrients and the healthy fat from the nuts will sustain your energy and help you absorb the fat soluble vitamins.

Avocado Toast: Avocado toast is all the rage. You can keep it simple or jazz is up with your favorite toppings. Use a healthy bread like sprouted grains.

High Protein Eggs: Remove the yolk from a hard boiled egg and replace it with a high fiber, antioxidant rich hummus. The fiber and protein with keep you satisfied for hours. Great after a workout.

Life Porridge: No ordinary oatmeal. It’s packed with cholesterol lowering fiber from oats, omega 3 fats from ground flax, glucose stabilizing cinnamon and it’s hearty and delicious.

For more information on West Coast Workout or Cafe West Express click here. For today's recipes from Tammy Stokes click here.

AVOCADO TOAST:

1 slice of sprouted grain bread or your favorite gluten free bread, toasted

1/2 of a small avocado, pitted and roughly mashed

1/4 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon hemp seeds

1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric

pinch of sea salt

ground black pepper

Spread the mashed avocado onto the toasted bread. Top with the seeds, turmeric, salt and pepper.

LIFE PORRIDGE

2 cups water

1/2 cup steel cut oats

1/4 cup whole oats

2 tablespoons oat bran

1 tablespoon ground flax

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup mixed berries

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional)

Bring water to a boil. Add steel cut oats and cook on low-medium heat for 15 minutes. Add whole oats and simmer on low for another 5 minutes. Remove the porridge from heat. Add the oat bran, ground flax and cinnamon. Stir to evenly mix together.

Add frozen berries after oats are fully cooked or add fresh berries at the end of the cooking process.

Top with 1 tablespoon chopped nuts.

Serving size is 3/4 cup. Store the rest in an air tight container in the refrigerator. Keeps for 1 week.

