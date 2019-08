Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride: What do you get when you combine a top-selling country-rock band, a baseball hall-of-famer, more than a thousand motorcycles, and one really great cause? Easy. You get the Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE, happening this weekend.

The Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE 2019 will take over Metro Atlanta roads this Sunday, August 11th, with more than a thousand bikers expected to take part in the ride from Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers to The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. Cost to participate is $20 per person, and the money raised goes to CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based non-profit dedicated to helping fund research for childhood cancer and provide support to patients and families. Additional funds will be raised through a special raffle, which for $25 per ticket gives riders a chance to win a custom Harley Davidson Sportster 1200.

The event is named, of course, for Georgia's own Blackberry Smoke, and was created after drummer Brit Turner's daughter, Lana, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in late 2009, with cancer discovered in 97 percent of her bone marrow. Lana successful fought cancer and is a healthy 12-year-old today, but her family continues raising money and awareness for those families still battling childhood cancer.

This year's ride is hosted by former Braves pitcher and National Baseball Hall of Fame legend Tom Glavine; riders will meet at Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers at 11:00 a.m. and will depart on the 38-mile ride at Noon. Falcons Fury will also host an all-day celebration on Saturday, featuring live music, vendors, and a bike wash.

We spent the morning at The Battery Atlanta, chatting with Brit Turner and Tom Glavine and getting a special preview of this year's ride.

WEB LINK:

https://rideforcure.org/

https://curechildhoodcancer.org/

http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/southern-rock-band-brings-smiles-to-patients-at-choa

CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock and Sous Chef Angelina Espinoza stop by Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to make shrot rib mac & cheese. For more information click here.



CMX CineBistro

Short Rib Mac & Cheese, Pickled Chilies

SHORT RIB, BRAISED

Approx. 6 Portions

2# Boneless Short Rib

2 TBSP Kosher Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper, Fine Ground

2 tsp. Ground Cumin

1 TBSP Paprika

1 tsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp Granulated Onion

1 ½ tsp. Dry Oregano

1 each Yellow Onion, Julienne

3 TBSP Garlic, Minced

¼ cup Vegetable Oil

2 QTS Light Beer

2 cups water

Combine the black pepper, cumin, paprika, granulated garlic, granulated onion and dry oregano together and whisk well to combine. Separately, use the Kosher salt to coat the raw Short Rib. Liberally coat the short rib in the dry spice mixture and allow to sit for approx. ten minutes before cooking process. In a hot deep pot, sear the short rib in the vegetable oil and allow to caramelize. Add the onions and garlic and stir to coat the veg with the spice and oil. Deglaze with the beer and add enough water to cover 75% of the short rib. Cook over low to medium flame for approx. 2 hours, until fork tender.

MAC & CHEESE SAUCE

24 oz. Evaporated Milk

8 oz. Sharp Cheddar, rough chopped

8 oz. Fontina, rough chopped

8 oz. Smoked Gouda, rough chopped

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to taste

In a stock pot, over a low to medium flame, heat the evaporated milk to a low simmer and add the chopped cheeses in slowly, whisking continuously. Season to taste.

SHORT RIB MAC & CHEESE - Assembly

¼ cup Short Rib, braised

2/3 cup Mac Sauce

7 oz. Cavatappi Pasta, prepared

½ oz. Unsalted Butter, Cubed

¼ cup Cheddar Cheese Curds

2 TBSP Buttered Bread Crumbs

Chopped Parsley to taste

Smoked Paprika to taste

Kosher Salt and White Pepper to taste

Pickled Peppers to garnish

In a sauté pan, heat the mac sauce and heat to a low simmer. Add the cubed butter and hot pasta and cook together, stirring constantly until fully incorporated. Season with Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Kosher salt and White Pepper, to taste. Garnish the dish with Pickled peppers and buttered bread crumbs.