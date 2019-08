- C&S Seafood on Good Day Atlanta: Chef Jon Schwenk and his son Christian Schwenk stop by Good Day Atlanta to teach Sharon Lawson how to cook a blackened Gulf grouper with jumbo lump blue crab. C&S Seafood is opening up a new location in Sandy Springs, for more information click here. For today's recipe see below.

Blackened Gulf Grouper with Jumbo Lump Blue Crab

Chef Jon Schwenk | C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vegetable Basmati Rice

4 cups cooked basmati rice

2 cups XS dice of zucchini, yellow squash, carrot & daikon radish

1/8 cup clarified butter

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Salt & Pepper to taste

1. Heat the butter on med high heat, add the vegetables and sauté for 90 seconds to 2 minutes.

2. Add the rice, stir well, lower the heat and cover for around 5 minutes till rice is hot.

3. Add chopped parsley, season with salt & pepper

Beurre Blanc

3 sticks cold unsalted butter (24 tbsp.), cut into chunks

1⁄4 cup dry white wine

1⁄4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. minced shallots

1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

Pinch of white pepper

1⁄2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1. Have butter ready. Bring wine and vinegar to a boil in a saucepan; add shallots, salt, and pepper. Lower heat to a simmer; cook until most of the liquid has evaporated. (There should be about 1 1⁄2 tbsp. liquid left. If reduced too far, add 1 tbsp. water to remoisten.)

2. Remove pan from heat; whisk 2 pieces of butter into the reduction. Set pan over low heat and continue whisking butter into sauce a chunk at a time, allowing each piece to melt into sauce before adding more.

3. Remove sauce from heat; whisk in lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning, then strain through a fine sieve into a bowl. Serve with fish, poultry, or vegetables.

Jumbo Lump Crab Mixture

8 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1 tbsp. fresh parsley

1 tbsp. creole seasoning

1. Mix together and serve with rice and fish



Atlanta University Center shooting victim Kia Thomas shares her story with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady: She's one of four college students hurt when someone opened fire during a back to school block party at the Atlanta University Center. Kia Thomas was grazed by a bullet in the stomach. She'll be here live this morning with her message of faith, not fear. For more information click here.

Chick-Fil-A College Football Game: There's no better place to get things started than right here in Atlanta. The "capital of college Football," Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl Inc. CEO and President stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk to Buck Lanford about Saturday's matchup at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils take on the 2nd ranked Crimson Tide this weekend at the kickoff game. For more information click here.