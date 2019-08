School starts with a pep rally at Clayton’s Huie Elementary School: It’s back-to-school week for many across North Georgia, including teachers and students in Clayton County. And administrators at one elementary school there decided the best way to kick off a brand-new school year was by greeting it as loudly as possible!

Students and staff at Joseph H. Huie Elementary School held a Welcome Back to School Pep Rally starting at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, and Good Day Atlanta was there to catch the action live.

WEB LINK:

https://110.clayton.k12.ga.us/

"2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa 'Left Eye Lopes" : Kerisse Hutchinson stars in the one woman show, "2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes." She stops by with Reigndrop Lopes, Lisa sister to talk about the play currently in a two-week limited engagement showcase at The Synchroncity Theatre in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Actor Tray Chaney and writer and director Alan M. Brooks stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk about "The Portrait" movie: Being a single parent comes with a set of challenges, balancing work and family can be difficult. In "The Portrait" a short film debuting later this month, actor Tray Chaney plays a successful father, trying to provide his son with the best life possible. But work not his son ends up taking a priority. Tray Chaney stops by with Alan M. Brooks the film's writer and director to talk about this role that is near and dear to him. For more information on "The Portrait" premieres on Aspire TV click here.

Congressman David Scott stops by Good Day Atlanta with information on his 15th Annual Health Fair: The 15th Annual Thirteenth Congressional District Health Fair will provide everything from blood pressure checks, flu shots, dental, vision and mental health screenings. Congressman David Scott stops by Good Day Atlanta with Doctor Patrice Harris, President of The American Medical Association to talk about the annual health fair: For more information on the health fair which is taking place on August 10, 2019 at Mundy's Mill High School click here.