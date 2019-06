Butterflies soar at new Dahlonega attraction: There's just something magical about butterflies. Maybe it's the way they seem to float through the air, or maybe it's the endless array of eye-popping colors and designs on their wings -- but people never seem to lose their fascination for nature's best-loved flying insects. And now, thanks to a unique new attraction in North Georgia, people can spend more quality time with butterflies than ever before.

The Good Day feature team took a road trip to Dahlonega this morning to check out the brand-new Dahlonega Butterfly Farm, which celebrated its Grand Opening at the beginning of the month. Located at 427 Castleberry Bridge Road in Dahlonega, the farm is a passion project of owner JoAnn Goldenburg, who wanted to create a natural habitat for butterflies and their native plants, and a place where people could learn more about these incredible insects. The heart of the farm is a 720-square foot conservatory, filled with hundreds of butterflies including Eastern Tiger Swallowtails, Spicebush Swallowtails, Malachites, and Pipevine Swallowtails.

Current hours at the Dahlonega Butterfly Farm are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. General admission costs $8 for adults (ages 13 and older) and $5 for children. Group tours may also be booked online.

Want to see more of the Dahlonega Butterfly Farm? Click the video player above to check out our morning adventure meeting the farm's most beautiful residents!

WEB LINK:

www.dahlonegabutterfly.com

