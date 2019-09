Six Flags + several new attractions = one scary Fright Fest: There’s always a lot of screaming at Six Flags Over Georgia, which boasts some of the most thrilling (and terrifying) rides this side of the Mississippi. But if the screams seem a little louder starting this weekend, there’s a good reason. Actually…make that several good reasons.

This year’s Fright Fest takes over Six Flags Over Georgia starting Saturday, September 21st, and continuing through November 2nd, filling the park with zombies, aliens, ghosts, and axe-wielding madmen. And 2019 doesn’t just feature the usual suspects — this year, the park is offering several new attractions, including “Scare Zones,” haunted mazes, and live shows. And let’s just throw out a few of those attractions’ names: Alien Abduction…Piggy’s Blood Shed…and Junkyard Dogs. Getting the picture?

Again, Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia officially opens on Saturday, September 21st – and runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 2nd, along with Monday, October 14th and Thursday, October 31st. Single day tickets for the park start at $51.99.

It’s becoming an annual tradition for us to spend a morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, getting a preview of the newest attractions at Fright Fest. So…what kind of mayhem did we find this time around? Click the video player above to check it out!

WEB LINK:

https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/fright-fest-night

Husband supports wife with words of encouragement through labor: An Atlanta man offers support and words of encouragement to his wife while she's in labor. Jasmin Caver was in labor 2 days. Her husband, Kendall Caver wanted to help her focus on her breathing, and made her signs, which chronicled their love story and the prayer and patience it took to get over a miscarriage. The sweet video went viral, Kendall, Jasmin and two week old baby sofia stop by Good Day Atlanta to share their story. For more information follow them on Facebook @KendallCaver .

"Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical" is at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs through Sunday. Con O'Shea Creal plays "Bert" in the show, he stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the magical performance, plus he gives Alyse Eady a lesson on how to tap dance. For more information on the "Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical" performance at City Springs Theatre click here.

Actor Jasmine Burke talks "Angrily Ever After," on Good Day Atlanta: Tia Logan has it all, a glamorous job, a beautiful home, and the perfect man. But turns out, he's not so perfect. In "Angrily Ever After" Tia's life unravels over the course of 24 crazy hours. Actress Jasmine Burke plays Tia in the new movie, premiering on BET and BET her TV. For more information on Jasmine Burke or "Angrily Ever After" click here.

Pet of the day from Gwinnett Jail Dogs. For more information on today's pet of the day click here.

Skype interview with Krystal Lee from PRAISE 102.5: We're almost down to the last 100 days of 2019. But it's not too late to make a change by the end of this year, that could have a big impact on your life. Radio personality Krystal Lee from the Willie Moore Jr. show talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about how to start your own business for a lot less than you might think. For more information on Kyrstal Lee follow her on Twitter or Instagram @iamkrystallee . For more information on PRAISE 102.5 click here.