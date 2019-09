Oktoberfest takes flight at airport-adjacent brewery: A little bit of Germany is coming to the ATL Airport District this weekend – and it has nothing to do with a Lufthansa flight making a landing there.

Hapeville’s Arches Brewing is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday, September 20th and continuing through the weekend, inviting beer fans to stop by for some Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q, live music from Funk Cake, and the release of some new brews. Arches Brewing is part of Metro Atlanta’s booming craft beer scene, brewing up four year-round styles (Southside Lager, Queen’s Weiss, Southern Bel’, and Mexican Empire) along with several seasonal and limited-edition releases. Speaking of, this weekend’s Oktoberfest will mark the release of the Arches Brewing Festbier, along with the newest addition to the Arches Oktoberfest lineup, the Helles Lager. Oh, and did we mention commemorative steins will be available on a first come, first serve basis?

Hours for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration are 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Arches Brewing is located at 3361 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed up for the event, and you know what that means – lederhosen and dirndl!

Let’s be honest, I’ve never turned down a chance to wear lederhosen on live television. I’ve also never turned down the chance to try out a new craft beer. So Oktoberfest seemed like a perfect opportunity to spent a morning in Hapeville, getting a look inside Arches Brewing and a special preview of the big weekend celebration!

WEB LINK:

https://www.archesbrewing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/archesbrewing

https://www.facebook.com/events/2320796034906525/

National Cheeseburger Day with Dantanna's Eye Opener Burger: Wednesday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day and no one loves this day more than Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford.

Buck's segment "Burgers With Buck" has featured nearly 200 juicy burgers that can be purchased in the metro Atlanta area.

Wednesday morning on Good Day Atlanta, Chef Brad Parker from Dantanna's fired things up in honor of the delicious day. For more information on Dantanna's click here.

Eye-Opener Burger Recipe:

Ingredients:

8 oz. Iowa Premium Ground Beef

Dantanna’s House Made Rub

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

3 Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon

1 Sunny Side Up Egg

Brioche Bun

Preparation:

Using a single cast iron skillet, toast the bun with butter. Season the burger with Dantanna's house made rub, then sear it to desired temperature. Top with cheddar cheese and three strips of bacon. Cook the sunny side up egg in the skillet and place on the top bun.

"MasterChef" season finalist Dorian on Good Day Atlanta: It is a huge Milestone! The 200th episode of "MasterChef "is also the season ten finale and it airs right here on FOX 5 at 8P.M. Dorian Hunter from Cartersville is proudly representing Georgia in tonight's show, she is one of the three finalist still standing. She stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her achievement and to demonstrate how to bake a green tomato sweet bread. For today's recipe see below. For more on "Masterchef "click here. If you would like to attend Dorian Hunter's viewing party it's at Top Golf in Midtwon.