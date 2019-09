- Skating rink "Sparkles" during 60th anniversary month:

Show of hands — who’s gone to at least one birthday party at a roller skating rink? Chances are most of you just raised your hand. Now, another show hands — who’s been to a birthday party for a roller skating rink?

Not so many, huh?

Well, this morning, the Good Day feature team celebrated a major milestone at Sparkles Family Fun Center in Kennesaw — Sparkles itself is turning 60 this month! The story begins back in 1959, when the first location was opened by brothers Albert and Carl Couey in Mableton.

According to Albert’s son Glen, “Back then, all the roller rinks were individually named, and then we had to come up with a name so we could say, ‘Skate in your area.’” The original name was Lollipops, but when that didn’t work out, the Coueys found inspiration from within; the family cat’s name was Sparky …which led to Sparkles!

Albert Couey’s other son, Jeff, went on to a successful career as a competitive skater, ranking as national champion and top four in the world back in 1976. He also met his wife Ava at the rink, and the two were married … you guessed it … on roller skates.

Of course, over the past six decades, the Couey family has grown to include countless North Georgia residents who regard Sparkles as something of a “second home.” So, we couldn’t let September pass by without celebrating this big birthday.

Velvet Taco:

The tacos on their menu include shrimp and grits and Nashville hot tofu. Velvet Taco just opened in Buckhead and Chef Grant Morgan stops by with a sample of what's on the menu. For more information follow them on social media @VelvetTaco or click on their website here.

Actor Luis da Silva on Good Day Atlanta:

It started with a basketball an enviable talent. That led to a career as an award-winning actor who worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including John Travolta in the recently released film "The Fanatic."

Actor, athlete, and author, Luis da Silva stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk to Joanne Feldman about his flourishing career. For more information on Luis da Silva follow him on social media @Luistrikz.

Kids giving back and helping promote childhood cancer awareness:

They're two inspiring local kids, helping to raise awareness and give back for national childhood cancer awareness month. Keren Clay, 11, is battling stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma cancer, an aggressive tumor in her foot led to an amputation surgery last summer.

She stops by Good Day Atlanta with 18-year-old Aidan Anderson, a young musician and public speaker who co-founded "Aidan Cares" and helps with several childhood cancer organizations.

For more information on the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research click here. For more information on Aidan Cares, click here.