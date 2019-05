Lawn Mower Racing cuts a path through Alpharetta: Lawn mowers are about to take over Alpharetta – and it’s not because the grass there needs cutting. Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to take in one of the wildest sports on four wheels: lawn mower racing!

The Cutting Edge Spring Nationals Lawn Mower Race is happening Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1st at the Wills Park Equestrian Center in Alpharetta. Presented by the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the race is the 2019 United States Lawn Mower Racing Association season opener, and will feature ten classes of fast and furious mowers racing for trophies and bragging rights. And just in case you had no idea lawn mower racing was a real thing, the USLMRA was actually established back in 1992, making it the sport’s oldest and largest sanctioning body in the country. Racers never compete for money, in an effort to keep the sport affordable and accessible to everyone.

Wills Park Equestrian Center is located at 11915 Wills Road in Alpharetta. For a schedule of race events, you can visit the USLMRA website here.

Of course, as soon as we heard the words “lawn mower” and “racing” in the same sentence, the Good Day feature team made immediate plans to spend the morning in Alpharetta. Click the video player above to check out our live preview of the weekend event!

WEB LINK:

http://letsmow.com/

https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/

https://www.alpharetta.ga.us/government/departments/recreation-parks/facilities/park-facilities-detail/equestrian-center

Victoria Rowell on Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Lifetime's Pride & Predjudice" along with UMC's "The Rich and Ruthless." For more information on Victoria Rowell follow her on social media below.

Twitter: @victoriarowell

Instagram: @VictoriaRowell