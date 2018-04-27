Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 27, 2018

Pinners Conference returns to Metro Atlanta for second year: We’ve all seen them online: the perfect Pinterest project side-by-side with the sad “Pinterest fail.” But if you’ve fallen victim to the latter, fear not; a big event this weekend can help make you a crafty champ!

The Pinners Conference & Expo will take over Cobb Galleria Centre on Friday, April 27th and Saturday, April 28th, following a successful event last year which drew more than 10,000 attendees from more than two dozen states. The event brings together creative experts for two days of classes and demonstrations of DIY skills including baking, braiding, organizing, sign-making, and more (basically, anything you’d find on Pinterest!). Along with learning new techniques, attendees can browse the conference’s shopping floor, featuring hundreds of brands from across the country. The first Pinners Conference took place five years ago in Salt Lake City, by the way; since then, the event has grown to include cities like Dallas and San Diego.

Hours for the Pinners Conference & Expo are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. General admission for shopping and exhibits is $8, and kids ages 8 and under can enter for free; attendees may also purchase tickets for one-day admission and two classes for $19, one-day admission and all classes for $29, and two-day admission and all classes for $49.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken is no stranger to the “DIY fail,” so he spent the morning at the Cobb Galleria Centre chatting with Pinterest pros on how to become a master craftsman!

https://ga.pinnersconference.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pinnersconf/

Taste of Marietta: Several restaurants will be participating in the Taste of Marietta Sunday at the Historic Marietta Square. Today Taqueria Tsunami and Piastra stop by with a sample of what they be serving up.

For more on Taste of Marietta click here.