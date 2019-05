New ride at Six Flags Over Georgia creates “Pandemonium” :

It’s a record-breaking new attraction at Six Flags Over Georgia, and if you’re afraid of heights, it’ll probably have you shaking in your shoes. But if you’re fan of rides that go really high and really fast, then the all-new Pandemonium might just be the thrill you’ve been waiting for!

The Good Day feature team (and, by the way, we’re scared of speed and heights…not that it’s ever stopped us from strapping in and screaming on live television) spent the morning at Six Flags Over Georgia celebrating the debut of Pandemonium, described by the park as a “swinging pendulum thrill ride” and officially opening to the public over Memorial Day weekend. The long-awaited ride is something totally new for the Austell theme park, and at 147 feet high, is the tallest ride of its kind in the Southeast. Pandemonium seats 40 riders at a time, and takes them on a terrifying trip 15 stories high and 70 miles per hour as the ride swings back and forth and spins counter-clockwise at the same time.

Located in the park’s newly-themed ScreamPunk District, Pandemonium joins other popular Six Flags Over Georgia thrill rides including Acrophobia, BATMAN: The Ride, Goliath, and Great American Scream Machine. And what else do those rides have in common? We’ve ridden them all live on Good Day Atlanta. Today, we took Pandemonium for a few spins — click the video player above to see (and hear) how it went!

WEB LINK:

https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia

Atlanta Family Law Attorney Randall Kessler stops by to weigh in on the latest news regarding Aretha Franklin will. Three handwritten wills were found including one under sofa cushions nine months after her death. For more information on Attorney Randall Kessler click here.

Dish Nation's Eva Marcille stops by to talk to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about the latest entertainment news. For more information click here.

Common on Good Day Atlanta: Oscar, Grammy and Emmy award winning artist, Common sits down with Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson to talk about his latest memoir Let Love Have The Last Word. For more information on Common or his new book visit his website here.

Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta: You may know him from his crazy antics on the cmedy improv show MTV's "Wild N Out," which is shooting its latest season right here in Atlanta. Comedian Rip Micheals joins Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman to talk about his latest projects inculding his annual comedy show, his Hungry In The Hood, food show and Off The Rip, a sketch comedy show with Cardi B. For more information on Rip Micheals click here.

Jarard J from Majic 107.5 /97.5 talks to Katie Beasley via Skype to talk about the latest entertainment news. For more information click here.