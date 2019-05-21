< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 21, 2019 <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:13AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA) - Good Day goes "camping" at LaGrange's Great Wolf Lodge: Ah, summer camp — there's just nothing quite like seeing that "Welcome, Campers!" banner and smelling the marshmallows and chocolate melting over an open fire. And starting Memorial Day weekend, a popular Georgia resort will give families a chance to experience the joys of the great summertime tradition — minus the tent and bugs!

Great Wolf Lodge is launching a Summer Camp-In at all 16 of its U.S.-based locations, including the resort in LaGrange, Georgia. The special promotion runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, and will include a series of special camp-themed events including evening jamborees, s'mores dessert bars, BBQ served up in the main restaurant, and pool parties held at the resort's indoor waterpark.

You might remember seeing Great Wolf Lodge on Good Day Atlanta last May, when the LaGrange location (150 Tom Hall Parkway) celebrated its Grand Opening. The nearly 500,000-square foot resort and indoor waterpark features roughly 500 guest suites and indoor attractions including bowling, miniature golf, an arcade, and a rock climbing wall.

The Good Day feature team had such a good time trying out the indoor waterslides at Great Wolf Lodge last year that we're just been waiting for the perfect time to do it again. So, when we heard about the upcoming Summer Camp-In, we decided to pack up our swimsuits and flip-flops and do a little indoor camping for the morning!

WEB LINK:
https://www.greatwolf.com/georgia

Credit Expert John Ulzheimer on Good Day Atlanta: John Ulzheimer stops by to talk about credit freezes. For more information click on his website here. Roberts on Good Day Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Band_director_goes_from_DeKalb_schools_t_0_7297823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Band_director_goes_from_DeKalb_schools_t_0_7297823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Band_director_goes_from_DeKalb_schools_t_0_7297823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Band_director_goes_from_DeKalb_schools_t_0_7297823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Band_director_goes_from_DeKalb_schools_t_0_7297823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Band director goes from DeKalb schools to Beyonce" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marching band leader Don P. Roberts on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He is currently the music coordinator for Dekalb County Schools and the former band director for Southwest DeKalb High School.</p><p>He is a consultant for Drumline movies and most recently collaborated with Beyonce and her team when the star performed at Coachella in 2018.</p><p>The performance is now documented in "Homecoming a Film By Beyonce" on Netflix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/breaking-down-credit-freezes-with-john-ulzheimer" title="Breaking down credit freezes with John Ulzheimer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/How_to_protect_your_credit_with_a_securi_0_7297085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/How_to_protect_your_credit_with_a_securi_0_7297085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/How_to_protect_your_credit_with_a_securi_0_7297085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/How_to_protect_your_credit_with_a_securi_0_7297085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/How_to_protect_your_credit_with_a_securi_0_7297085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to protect your credit with a security freeze" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Breaking down credit freezes with John Ulzheimer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Security freezes, also known as credit freezes, restrict access to your credit file.</p><p>This makes it harder for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name.</p><p>Now consumers can freeze their credit without paying a fee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/lagranges-great-wolf-lodge-hosting-indoor-camping-jamborees" title="LaGrange's Great Wolf Lodge hosting indoor 'camping' jamborees" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Great_Wolf_Lodge_s_Summer_Camp_In_0_7297139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Great_Wolf_Lodge_s_Summer_Camp_In_0_7297139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Great_Wolf_Lodge_s_Summer_Camp_In_0_7297139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Great_Wolf_Lodge_s_Summer_Camp_In_0_7297139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Great_Wolf_Lodge_s_Summer_Camp_In_0_7297139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Great Wolf Lodge's Summer Camp-In" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LaGrange's Great Wolf Lodge hosting indoor 'camping' jamborees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 05:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ah, summer camp — there’s just nothing quite like seeing that “Welcome, Campers!” banner and smelling the marshmallows and chocolate melting over an open fire. 