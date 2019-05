Good Day goes “camping” at LaGrange’s Great Wolf Lodge: Ah, summer camp — there’s just nothing quite like seeing that “Welcome, Campers!” banner and smelling the marshmallows and chocolate melting over an open fire. And starting Memorial Day weekend, a popular Georgia resort will give families a chance to experience the joys of the great summertime tradition — minus the tent and bugs!

Great Wolf Lodge is launching a Summer Camp-In at all 16 of its U.S.-based locations, including the resort in LaGrange, Georgia. The special promotion runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, and will include a series of special camp-themed events including evening jamborees, s’mores dessert bars, BBQ served up in the main restaurant, and pool parties held at the resort’s indoor waterpark.

You might remember seeing Great Wolf Lodge on Good Day Atlanta last May, when the LaGrange location (150 Tom Hall Parkway) celebrated its Grand Opening. The nearly 500,000-square foot resort and indoor waterpark features roughly 500 guest suites and indoor attractions including bowling, miniature golf, an arcade, and a rock climbing wall.

The Good Day feature team had such a good time trying out the indoor waterslides at Great Wolf Lodge last year that we’re just been waiting for the perfect time to do it again. So, when we heard about the upcoming Summer Camp-In, we decided to pack up our swimsuits and flip-flops and do a little indoor camping for the morning!

WEB LINK:

https://www.greatwolf.com/georgia

