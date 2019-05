Sweetening up May celebrations with The Pastry Depot: From Mother’s Day to Memorial Day, high school graduations to tons of weddings, and it seems like many of us spend the entire month of May in the kitchen, baking up treats for an endless parade of celebrations. But before you pull out that old cupcake pan and start dumping out mix from a box, the Good Day feature team got some fresh and delicious ideas from a pastry chef who knows a thing or two about satisfying the sweet tooth!

We spent the morning at The Pastry Depot, a pastry product retail store located on Chattahoochee Avenue, just west of I-75 in Atlanta. Along with selling everything from rolling pins to rose water, owner and chef Frances Coffey offers up a host of in-store classes, including Intro to Cakes: Making Buttercream, Intro to Chocolate: Tempering Basics, and Intermediate Chocolate: Making Bonbons. Cost per class varies, but the admission price includes everything the student needs to complete the class and — best of all — participants get to leave with their creations!

When we heard Chef Coffey could help us create some award-worthy treats for the remainder of our May party list, we immediately booked a morning to hang out at The Pastry Depot. And hey…doesn’t #PastriesWithPaul have a nice ring to it?

WEB LINK:

https://www.thepastrydepot.com/

Tech talk with Tanya Sam: Tech entrepreneur and friend of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tanya Sam, joins Joanne Feldman via Skype to weigh in on the big news out of Morehouse College. The 2019 Graduates of Morehouse College received a gift of a lifetiime, thanks to the extreme generosity of billionaire tech entrepreneur, Robert F. Smith.

For more information on Tanya Sam visit here website here. To follow her on social media click here.

Gospel music artist Jonathan Nelson on Good Day Atlanta: Jonathan Nelson is an award-winning gospel singer who recently took on a new role at an Atlanta megachurch.

Nelson is the senior director of worship and arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

He also has a new album out titled "Declarations," with his current single "Jesus I Love You," impacting radio now.

Nelson also started a social media challenge encouraging fans to share their versions of the song, calling it the Jesus I Love You Challenge.

For more information, follow him on social media here.

Tameka "Tiny Harris" on Good Day Atlanta: Tiny Harris is a force to be reckoned with.

Harris, member of the R&B group Xscape and wife to hip-hop superstar T.I., sat down on the Good Day couch.

She has a solo EP on the way and detailed how it's different for her, after always doing projects with her group and now going solo.

She also talked about how her latest single is inspired by her relationship with her husband, who she has been with for 18 years.

To listen to Harris' single, click here.