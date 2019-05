Grammy-nominated Color Me Badd headlines Decatur venue: The year was 1991, and the song was a somewhat controversial tune called “I Wanna Sex You Up.” When it zoomed to #1 on the Billboard R&B charts and #2 on the pop side, the group singing it — a quartet calling themselves Color Me Badd — became instant superstars.

Nearly 30 years — and another pair or blockbuster chart-toppers — later, Color Me Badd still performs at shows across the country, and will make a stop here in Metro Atlanta this week. Color Be Badd will headline at The Vista Room at Napoleon’s on Friday, May 17th, at 8:30 p.m., performing some of their biggest hits including the #1 singles “I Adore Mi Amor” and “All 4 Love.” Those songs cemented Color Me Badd as among the hottest acts of the early ‘90s, and their success continued into the middle part of the decade with Top 40 hits including “Forever Love” and “The Earth, The Sun, The Rain.” The group was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best New Artist in 1992, and won several other high-profile honors including a pair of Soul Train Music Awards.

Again, Color Me Badd — with original members Bryan Abrams and Mark Calderon, along with Adam Emil — will play The Vista Room at Napoleon’s Friday night, May 17th — doors open at 7:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Day-of general admission tickets cost $32 and VIP tables are available for $45. The Vista Room is located at 2836 Lavista Road in Decatur.

You all know that a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter is a music junkie, especially when it comes to pop/R&B of the ‘80s and ‘90s. So when we heard Color Me Badd was coming to town, we immediately set aside some time to sit down and chat with the group about touring, the music, and life on the road.

https://www.facebook.com/colormebadd/

https://www.thevistaroom.com

https://www.freshtix.com/events/cmb-5-17-2019

Christopher McCrary from Drew Charter School stops by to talk about recieving more than $1 million in scholarship offers from 16 different colleges. For more information click here.

Atlanta's Top Talent to watch: For the first time in 30 years OZ Magazine has featured Atlanta's top talent to watch on the cover. Two local actresses that made the cover are Priah Ferguson and Mariana Novak. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their sweet success with Alyse Eady. Both actresses are in successful productions shot right here in Georgia. Mariana Novak is in Season 2 of "Ozark" with the role of Cheyenne. Priah Ferguson is a child actress currently playing Erica on "Stranger Things" now entering it's third season.

Pike Nurseries: 10 herbs for growing and grilling with Pike Nurseries. For more information click here. .