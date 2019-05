Local breakdancers prepare for weekend recital: For those of us who grew up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there’s no style of dance more iconic than breakdancing. I’ll be honest – I saw it once in an episode of “Miami Vice” and was immediately obsessed. So spending the morning with some pioneers of the incredibly athletic style of dance is always a thrill – especially when those dancers happen to be great teachers, too.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Acworth’s Rockwell Dance Academy, founded by a true master of the craft, Honey Rockwell. You’ve probably seen her on Good Day Atlanta in the past – but in case you haven’t, Honey Rockwell was born in raised in the South Bronx, where she began dancing as a young child. After switching to breakdance, Rockwell’s career went into overdrive -- she performed off-Broadway, toured nationally, and has danced in films and video games. In 2013, Rockwell opened the Acworth academy with husband Orko, and together the two carry on the legacy of the original “b-boys” and “b-girls” and pass those skills on to new generations of dancers.

Rockwell Dance Academy will host its 5th annual recital – called “Get Lit!” – on Saturday, May 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at Barber Middle School in Acworth. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $20 per person in advance and $25 per person on the day of the event. Registration is also open for the academy’s summer camps, which run for week-long sessions starting June 3rd.

So, the last time we spent a morning at Rockwell Dance Academy, I got a new name – P-Fox – and learned some slick new moves. But don’t think we’re finished yet! We did it again this morning, and I furthered my career as a b-boy be picking up some new routines. Click the video player above to check out more!

WEB LINK:

http://rockwelldanceacademy.com/

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: Chef Parnass Savang from Talat Market stops by to demonstrate a Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style sausage patties. For today's recipe see below. For more information on the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival click here.

Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style Sausage Patties



Red curry paste

1T Shallots

1T Cilantro Stems

1T Galangal

1T Lemongrass

2 T Garlic

3 ea Seedless Puya Chili

1 T Yellow Tumeric

1 T Julienne lime leaves

or find your favorite red curry paste from the store



Meat

1 pound lean pork

1/2 pound pork fat



Seasonings

1t Black Pepper

1t Dried Red chilles

3T Fish Sauce

1t Salt

3T Coconut cream

1t Sugar

2t Thin Soy sauce



Purée red curry paste ingredients into a paste or in a pestle and mortar if you have one.

Mix the paste, meat, and seasonings in a bowl until thoroughly incorporated

Portion out to 5 ounce patties

Paul Brown stops by to take a look at viewer hidden treasures. For more information on Paul Brown click here.