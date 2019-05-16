< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 16, 2019 Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 16, 2019

Posted May 16 2019 08:46AM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 09:34AM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407222655-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407222655" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Local breakdancers prepare for weekend recital: </span></span></span></span></strong><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">For those of us who grew up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there’s no style of dance more iconic than breakdancing. I’ll be honest – I saw it <i>once</i> in an episode of “Miami Vice” and was immediately obsessed. So spending the morning with some pioneers of the incredibly athletic style of dance is always a thrill – especially when those dancers happen to be great teachers, too.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Acworth’s Rockwell Dance Academy, founded by a true master of the craft, Honey Rockwell. You’ve probably seen her on Good Day Atlanta in the past – but in case you haven’t, Honey Rockwell was born in raised in the South Bronx, where she began dancing as a young child. After switching to breakdance, Rockwell’s career went into overdrive -- she performed off-Broadway, toured nationally, and has danced in films and video games. In 2013, Rockwell opened the Acworth academy with husband Orko, and together the two carry on the legacy of the original “b-boys” and “b-girls” and pass those skills on to new generations of dancers. </span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">Rockwell Dance Academy will host its 5<sup>th</sup> annual recital – called “Get Lit!” – on Saturday, May 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at Barber Middle School in Acworth. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $20 per person in advance and $25 per person on the day of the event. Registration is also open for the academy’s summer camps, which run for week-long sessions starting June 3<sup>rd</sup>. </span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">So, the last time we spent a morning at Rockwell Dance Academy, I got a new name – P-Fox – and learned some slick new moves. But don’t think we’re finished yet! We did it again this morning, and I furthered my career as a b-boy be picking up some new routines. Click the video player above to check out more! </span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif">WEB LINK:</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><a href="http://rockwelldanceacademy.com/" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline">http://rockwelldanceacademy.com/</a></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Atlanta Food and Wine Festival:</strong> Chef Parnass Savang from Talat Market stops by to demonstrate a Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style sausage patties. For today's recipe see below. For more information on the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival <a href="https://atlfoodandwinefestival.com/">click here. </a></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt">Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style Sausage Patties <br /> <br /> Red curry paste <br /> 1T Shallots<br /> 1T Cilantro Stems<br /> 1T Galangal <br /> 1T Lemongrass<br /> 2 T Garlic<br /> 3 ea Seedless Puya Chili<br /> 1 T Yellow Tumeric <br /> 1 T Julienne lime leaves<br /> or find your favorite red curry paste from the store<br /> <br /> Meat<br /> 1 pound lean pork <br /> 1/2 pound pork fat<br /> <br /> Seasonings<br /> 1t Black Pepper<br /> 1t Dried Red chilles<br /> 3T Fish Sauce<br /> 1t Salt<br /> 3T Coconut cream<br /> 1t Sugar <br /> 2t Thin Soy sauce<br /> <br /> Purée red curry paste ingredients into a paste or in a pestle and mortar if you have one. <br /> Mix the paste, meat, and seasonings in a bowl until thoroughly incorporated<br /> Portion out to 5 ounce patties </p> More Good Day Archive Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Antique expert Paul Brown on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A painting and a lamp worth hundreds of dollars, plus a sword worth over two thousand dollars, those are just a few of the "hidden treasures," that antique expert Paul Brown discovered.</p><p>The items were featured after Good Day Atlanta viewers sent in pictures of potential "hidden treasures," and Paul Brown reviewed and researched coming up with estimated value. </p><p>For more on Paul Brown, you can follow him on Twitter @auctionkingatl .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties" title="Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Demonstrates a Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style sausage patties" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Parnass Savang from Talat Market stops by to demonstrate a Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style sausage patties. For today's recipe see below. For more information on the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival click here. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital" title="Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Breakdancing_returns_to_Acworth_0_7276777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Breakdancing_returns_to_Acworth_0_7276777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Breakdancing_returns_to_Acworth_0_7276777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Breakdancing_returns_to_Acworth_0_7276777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Breakdancing_returns_to_Acworth_0_7276777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Breakdancing returns to Acworth" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For those of us who grew up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there’s no style of dance more iconic than breakdancing.</p><p>I’ll be honest – I saw it once in an episode of “Miami Vice” and was immediately obsessed. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/esports-house-a-sign-of-growing-industry-in-georgia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>eSports house a sign of growing industry in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/riley-teheran-pace-braves-attack-in-win-over-cardinals-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta&#x20;Braves&#x20;outfielder&#x20;Austin&#x20;Riley&#x20;celebrates&#x20;while&#x20;rounding&#x20;first&#x20;base&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;fourth-inning&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Cardinals&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Austin&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 