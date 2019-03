- Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information for Friday, March 8, 2019

REDUCE DINNER TAB: FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has more - story will be posted here.

SIX FLAGS OPENING WEEKEND: It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia, but now, we're buckling in and holding on as the park launches a brand-new season of thrills, laughs, and food! Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates Opening Weekend on Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th, kicking off the Austell amusement park's 52nd season. Click here for more information. For a list of special events at Six Flags, click here.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR CASTING CALL: Click here for more details.

CAMP MASTERCHEF: Click here for more