Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2019
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Mar 05 2019 08:33AM EST
Updated Mar 05 2019 08:45AM EST data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393060423-6484544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-march-5-2019">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 08:33AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 08:45AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393060423" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <strong>Louisiana Bistreaux throws 3rd annual Mardi Gras celebration</strong>: It’s become a Good Day Atlanta tradition — if it’s Mardi Gras, Paul Milliken is slurping down Cajun Jambalaya and Shrimp Étouffée at Decatur’s Louisiana Bistreaux. And you know what they say…if it’s ain’t broke, don’t fix it!</p><p>For the third year in a row, Paul spent the morning at Louisiana Bistreaux, getting a preview of the restaurant’s Mardi Gras celebration happening Tuesday night. This year, the Fat Tuesday party includes live music from Trio Jockamo featuring Atlanta-based saxophonist Will Scruggs, who’s played with artists including Natalie Cole, Dallas Austin, and Jermaine Dupri. The guys will be playing from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., while guests enjoy traditional cocktails (like the Hurricane, of course) and menu specialities including Seafood & Andouille Sausage Gumbo and Shrimp, Andouille & Grits. And yes…there will be King Cake! </p><p>Louisiana Bistreaux is located at 1496 Church Street, E-G in Decatur — at the intersection with North Decatur Road. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.</p><p>Click the video player above to check out Paul’s big Mardi Gras celebration!</p><p>WEB LINK:</p><p><a href="http://www.louisianabistreaux.com">http://www.louisianabistreaux.com</a></p><p><a href="https://www.willscruggs.com">https://www.willscruggs.com</a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>"MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" SEASON 7 is set to kick off on March 12, 2019:</strong> Tis the season for cooking with kids as "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" gears up for another premiere. This go round the popular kids cooking show will showcase seven contestants from Georgian including several from Atlanta. Chef Gordon Ramsey is back as a judge and he will be joined once gain with Aaron Sanchez and Christina Tosi. For more information on "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR," which airs right here on FOX 5 Atlanta<a href="https://www.fox.com/masterchef-junior/credits/"> click here. </a></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><strong>Pet of the day: </strong> Today's pet of the day comes from the Carroll County Humane Society. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention" title="Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darlene McCoy on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Actress Racquel Bailey took extreme measures to try to land a job with Movie Mogul Tyler Perry by placing two billboards with her headshot and contact information to try to land a lead role in one of his projects.</p><p>Things took a not so good twist for the actress when Tyler Perry responded to her on social media saying that this was not the way to get his attention and to please stop.</p><p>He also said, to instead save her money and that the audition process is free. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats" title="The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Queso_food_truck_0_7363614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Queso_food_truck_0_7363614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Queso_food_truck_0_7363614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Queso_food_truck_0_7363614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Queso_food_truck_0_7363614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Queso food truck" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a whole lot of cheesy goodness on The Queso Truck. </p><p>The food truck dedicated to that delicious dip we call queso stopped by Good Day Atlanta for a sampling of their famous Mexican style street food. </p><p>Thom Pate the General Manager for The Queso Truck and Yumbii stops by with chef Miguel Hernandez. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/iyanla-vanzant-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Iyanla Vanzant stops by Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She's a bestselling author, life coach and minister who helps people improve their lives, often with deeply emotional results.</p><p>Iyanla Vanzant talks about a new season of her reality show, "Iyanla: Fix My Live," her new podcast and what happens when people run into her at the dollar store. </p><p>For more information on "Fix My Life" click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-60-deaths-linked-to-serial-killer-prosecutors-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/V%20SAMUEL%20LITTLE%20LATEST%20_00.00.02.02_1560084704550.png_7367499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SAMUEL LITTLE LATEST _00.00.02.02_1560084704550.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 60 deaths linked to serial killer, prosecutors say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspects-jump-atlanta-officer-steal-his-weapon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20JUMPED%20_00.00.16.24_1560081708464.png_7367571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V APD OFFICER JUMPED _00.00.16.24_1560081708464.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspects jump Atlanta officer, steal his weapon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DREW%20CHARTER%20GOLF_00.00.03.07_1560082106966.png_7367574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DREW CHARTER GOLF_00.00.03.07_1560082106966.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drew Charter golf team makes history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officers-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects-after-police-chase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officers searching for armed robbery suspects after police chase</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-burglary-spree-in-henry-county-neighborhood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_HenryCoCarBurglaries_060919_1560121550345_7368260_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_HenryCoCarBurglaries_060919_1560121550345_7368260_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_HenryCoCarBurglaries_060919_1560121550345_7368260_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_HenryCoCarBurglaries_060919_1560121550345_7368260_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_HenryCoCarBurglaries_060919_1560121550345_7368260_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Car burglary spree in Henry County neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine&#x20;Schwarzenegger&#x20;and&#x20;Chris&#x20;Pratt&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;World&#x20;Premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Marvel&#x20;Studios&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Avengers&#x3a;&#x20;Endgame&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jesse&#x20;Grant&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Alfred&#x20;hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/darius-rucker-raises-more-than-2-million-for-st-jude" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_1560095906434.jpg_7367826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_1560095906434.jpg_7367826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_1560095906434.jpg_7367826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_1560095906434.jpg_7367826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_1560095906434.jpg_7367826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darius&#x20;Rucker&#x20;performs&#x20;onstage&#x20;for&#x20;Loretta&#x20;Lynn&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;All-Star&#x20;Birthday&#x20;Celebration&#x20;Concert&#x20;at&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Kempin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;for&#x20;Essential&#x20;Broadcast&#x20;Media&#x2c;&#x20;LLC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Darius Rucker raises more than $2 million for St. Jude</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-2-men-shot-and-killed-in-stone-mountain-driveway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_StoneMountainShooting_060919_1560093442470_7367755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_StoneMountainShooting_060919_1560093442470_7367755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_StoneMountainShooting_060919_1560093442470_7367755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_StoneMountainShooting_060919_1560093442470_7367755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/09/WAGA_StoneMountainShooting_060919_1560093442470_7367755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 men shot and killed in Stone Mountain driveway</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More 