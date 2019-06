- Louisiana Bistreaux throws 3rd annual Mardi Gras celebration: It’s become a Good Day Atlanta tradition — if it’s Mardi Gras, Paul Milliken is slurping down Cajun Jambalaya and Shrimp Étouffée at Decatur’s Louisiana Bistreaux. And you know what they say…if it’s ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

For the third year in a row, Paul spent the morning at Louisiana Bistreaux, getting a preview of the restaurant’s Mardi Gras celebration happening Tuesday night. This year, the Fat Tuesday party includes live music from Trio Jockamo featuring Atlanta-based saxophonist Will Scruggs, who’s played with artists including Natalie Cole, Dallas Austin, and Jermaine Dupri. The guys will be playing from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., while guests enjoy traditional cocktails (like the Hurricane, of course) and menu specialities including Seafood & Andouille Sausage Gumbo and Shrimp, Andouille & Grits. And yes…there will be King Cake!

Louisiana Bistreaux is located at 1496 Church Street, E-G in Decatur — at the intersection with North Decatur Road. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click the video player above to check out Paul’s big Mardi Gras celebration!

WEB LINK:

http://www.louisianabistreaux.com

https://www.willscruggs.com

"MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" SEASON 7 is set to kick off on March 12, 2019: Tis the season for cooking with kids as "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR" gears up for another premiere. This go round the popular kids cooking show will showcase seven contestants from Georgian including several from Atlanta. Chef Gordon Ramsey is back as a judge and he will be joined once gain with Aaron Sanchez and Christina Tosi. For more information on "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR," which airs right here on FOX 5 Atlanta click here.

Pet of the day: Today's pet of the day comes from the Carroll County Humane Society. For more information on how you can adopt today's pet, click here.