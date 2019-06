Celebrating National Doughnut Day at Five Daughters Bakery: If anyone knows what it takes to satisfy a sweet tooth, it would probably be a parent of five children. So when Issac and Stephanie Meek opened the first Five Daughters Bakery back in 2015 – named for their daughters Maggie, Evangeline, Lucy, Constance, and Dylan – it wasn’t a big surprise that their doughnuts were an immediate hit with fans of decadent treats.

Now, with established locations in Tennessee, Florida, and at Ponce City Market here in Atlanta, the Five Daughters family has grown again with the addition of a new bakery located in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District. This newest location – at 1170 Howell Mill Road – seemed like a perfect spot to celebration National Doughnut Day, so the Good Day feature team set up camp there for the morning and did a little “investigative” taste-testing to find out why so many people are raving about the bakery’s creations. Tops on our “must-try” list were the 100 Layer Doughnuts, which are croissant-style pastries that bakers say take several days to make. And with available flavors ranging from Chocolate Sea Salt to Maple Glaze, there was plenty of “investigating” to be done!

Five Daughters Bakery at Westside Provisions District is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (or until everything is sold out!) on Mondays through Fridays, and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. And speaking of running out…well…let’s just say we did our best to clear the shelves this morning! Click the video player above to see more (but WARNING…it’s going to make you very, very hungry!).

Food Truck Friday with The Queso Truck: There is a whole lot of cheesy goodnes on The Queso Truck. The food truck dedicated to that delicious dip we call queso stopped by Good Day Atlanta for a sampling of their famous Mexican style street food. Thom Pate the General Manager for The Queso Truck and Yumbii stops by with chef Miguel Hernandez. They talk to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about the truck's instant success. For more information click here.

Burgers With Buck Boxcar: It’s a happening, new open container district in Atlanta’s historic West End that has been referred to by some as Malt Disney World. It is right next to the newly opened Westside Beltline, and joining Monday Night Brewing, ASW Distillery, Wild Heaven Brewing, Best End Brewpub, and Golda Kambucha , is Boxcar at Hop City . . . the restaurant heart of a zone devoted to entertainment.

While this would be a great location to start a new segment idea called Beers With Buck, we came for the burger, and Boxcar didn’t disappoint.

While they’ve only been around for a short time, Chef Matty Hutchins is already making some creative additions to the menu, including the reason #BurgersWithBuck took our cue to ‘Go West, young man . . . the Huff-N-Puff Burger. While there is nothing little about this burger, the name was inspired by the story of the ‘Three Little Pigs’, and you will certainly understand why after you read the following paragraph.

There is a lot happening on the Huff-N-Puff Burger. Let’s start with those three “little” pigs . . . a ground pork patty, topped with smoked ham, and maple bacon. See what they did there? Add fontina, chocolate-porter-caraway mustard, and malt vinegar mayo, and if you’re really adventurous, substitute a glazed donut for your bun.

It is huge, and it is messy, but it is also delicious.

This week, many questioned my skills at actually cleaning my plate and taking down every last bite of the Huff-N-Puff Burger. Oh ye of little faith. For the record, that’s what we do.

For more information on Boxcar at Hop City including the menu, location, and specials, go to their website, https://www.boxcaratl.com/#home-section. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Pike Nurseries What to know about weeding:

Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta: She's a bestselling author, life coach and minister who helps people improve their lives, often with deeply emotional results. Iyanla Vanzant talks about a new season of her reality show, "Fix My Live," her new podcast and what happens when people run into her at the dollar store.