Local man uses the “force” to realize comic book dream: Once upon a time…in a galaxy not very far, far away…an Atlanta man realized his dream of authoring a Star Wars comic book. And now, we can all share in the intergalactic celebration at one of Metro Atlanta’s most unique comic book shops.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at My Parents’ Basement in Avondale Estates, hanging out with Star Wars fans including Atlanta’s own Jon Waterhouse, whose story “A Tauntaun Tail” will appear in issue 22 of the “Star Ward Adventures” comic book. The issue officially hits shelves on Wednesday, June 5th – but we got a sneak peek this morning and got the backstory from Waterhouse on how he ended up making this lifelong dream a reality.

Meanwhile, we also got to explore My Parents’ Basement, which has been a favorite amongst comic fans since its opening in Avondale Estates in 2015. Aside from selling comics, My Parents’ Basement also boasts a full bar and serves up small plates for those who work up an appetite while browsing the racks. Regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and it’s located at 22 N. Avondale Rd. in Avondale Estates.

https://www.facebook.com/MyParentsBasement/

http://www.myparentsbasementcbcb.com/

Horizon Theatre cooks up topical comedy with "The Cake" : The ingredients? A hot-button issue, hilarious one-liners, and a talented cast. The chef? One of the producers and writers behind TV's top drama. The main course? A play sure to have audiences talking (and laughing) at Atlanta's Horizon Theatre Company.

"The Cake" -- a new play by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Lauren Morris -- is heating up the Horizon stage now through June 23rd. Set in North Carolina, "The Cake" tells the story of a baker who struggles between her own Christian faith and the task of baking a cake for a same-sex wedding. Brunstetter certainly knows her way around topical issues and crackling dialogue; she's written for hit shows including "Switched at Birth" and is currently a writer and producer on 20th Century Fox Television's "This Is Us." Cast members include Horizon favorites Marcie Millard and Allan Edwards, along with Rhyn McLemore Saver and Parris Sarter, both of whom are making their Horizon debuts.

"The Cake" takes the stage Wednesdays through Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and $35 for weekend performances.

Where there's cake...there's the Good Day feature team. So we recently spent some time in Little Five Points, getting a behind-the-scenes look at Horizon's latest production! Click the video player above to check it out.

https://www.horizontheatre.com

https://www.horizontheatre.com/plays/the-cake/

March of Dimes talks Provisions With A Purpose-Jerseys and Jeans on Good Day Atlanta : American Cut, Chef John Adamson joins Cory Moss from March of Dimes along with two cheerleaders from the Atlanta Falcons to talk about the culinary and sports collaboration al to raise mone for the March of Dimes. For today's recipe from American Cut's Chef John Adamson see below. For more on the event click here.

Tuna Poke recipe

Sushi grade tuna -4oz

GF Soy sauce - .5oz

Toasted sesame oil - .25oz

Avocado - 1/2

White peaches - 2oz

Thai Chilies - 1/10 of a pepper minced

Toasted Sesame seeds - 1tsp

Micro Cilantro - 1tsp

Salt to taste



Method:

-Cut the tuna, peaches, and avocado into 1/4” cubes and set aside.

-Cut the Thai Chile into small ribbons and set aside.

-In a small bowl add the tuna, peaches, chilies, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Lightly mix.

-Add the avocado and gently fold.

-Season with salt to taste.

-Spoon the finished mix onto your plate and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and cilantro.



Chef Stephanie Alderete of Hilton's restaurant, Nikolai's Roof stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the Hilton 100 centennial celebration. Plus she shares an Eggs Benedict recipe with viewers. For more information click here.

Hilton Eggs Benedict Recipe

Hollandaise

• 2 egg yolk

• 2 oz white wine vinegar

• 1 tbsp water

• ½ lemon

• 8 oz clarified butter, warmed

• Salt and pepper to taste

Place egg yolk, water and vinegar in stainless steel bowl. Place over double boiler and whisk. Whisk continually for 3-5 minutes, until the eggs are pale and have doubled in size. Remove from double boiler. Add juice of half a lemon. While whisking, slowly add in the clarified butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm until service.

Poached eggs

• 4 eggs

• 32 oz water

• 2 oz white vinegar

Bring saucepan filled with water to a simmer. Add vinegar. Place eggs in water using a small bowl and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on preferred doneness. Remove from water and serve immediately.

To assemble

• 4 English muffin halves, buttered and toasted

• 4 Canadian bacon slices, warmed

Place bacon slice on English muffin. Place 1 egg on each English muffin half and top with hollandaise. Serve immediately.