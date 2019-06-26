< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 26, 2019 By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:01AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 04:20PM EDT And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own. Thanks to the fine folks at "MasterChef," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. And, of course, make sure to catch the 10th anniversary season of "MasterChef" Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5! </p> <p>WEB LINK:<br /> <a href="http://https://www.fox.com/masterchef/">https://www.fox.com/masterchef/</a></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Steve Robinson, the former Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing officer of Chick-fil-A stops by to talk about his new book covert Cows and</strong><em><strong> Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand</strong></em><em>.</em> In the book he shares with readers the secret to growth and success of one of the nation's beloved fast food restaurants. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day Archive" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405031" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Archive Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/steve-robinson-talks-faith-cows-and-chickens-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Steve Robinson talks faith, cows and chickens on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="414850963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Steve_Robinson_talks_faith__cows_and_chi_0_7445952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Steve_Robinson_talks_faith__cows_and_chi_0_7445952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Steve_Robinson_talks_faith__cows_and_chi_0_7445952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Steve_Robinson_talks_faith__cows_and_chi_0_7445952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Steve_Robinson_talks_faith__cows_and_chi_0_7445952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steve Robinson talks faith, cows and chicken" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steve Robinson talks faith, cows and chickens on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Do you remember Chick-fil-A before the iconic cows?</p><p>Those cows helped to build the multi-billion dollar powerhouse the fast-food chain is today.</p><p>Now Steve Robinson, the former executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Chick-fil-A, is sharing some secrets to the chain's success.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge" title="Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge" data-articleId="414806177" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MasterChef's Mystery Box" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's one of the most iconic challenges on television -- cooks get a box of ingredients and must use them to create a top-notch dish. And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own. </p><p>Thanks to the fine folks at " MasterChef ," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. And, of course, make sure to catch the 10th anniversary season of "MasterChef" Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5! </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-25-2019" title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 25, 2019" data-articleId="414629242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MasterChef's Mystery Box" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 25, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta icon Dallas Austin on Good Day Atlanta: </p><p>Dallas Austin was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. Known for his massive catalog of music hits, Austin has produced movies such as Drumline and ATL. </p><p>"Come from Away" at the FOX Theatre:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/wayfair-workers-walk-out-protest-retailer-selling-furniture-to-detention-centers-that-house-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Wayfair employees in Boston hold signs and protest the online retailer's sale of furniture to migrant detention facilities that house children. (Photo credit: Kharma Jones via Twitter)" title="ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/steve-robinson-talks-faith-cows-and-chickens-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/V%20CHICK%20FIL%20A%20FISH%20SANDWICHES%20530A_WAGA5803_146.mxf_00.00.59.09_1557844899620.png_7256451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CHICK FIL A FISH SANDWICHES 530A_WAGA5803_146.mxf_00.00.59.09_1557844899620.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Steve Robinson talks faith, cows and chickens on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fat-cat-goes-to-fat-camp-at-university-of-florida-weight-loss-journey-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/FAT%20LAILA_fat%20cat_062619_1561560725077.png_7445767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Fat Laila Facebook page" title="FAT LAILA_fat cat_062619_1561560725077.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fat cat goes to 'fat camp' at University of Florida, weight loss journey goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> Most Recent

Police: Person shot walks into Tucker Precinct
Operation Rally Point, FOX 5 viewers help veteran get car back
Atlanta camp gives kids with cancer, siblings taste of summer fun
Dunwoody intersection closed after water main break
Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.04.04.08_1561579598726.png_7446837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.04.04.08_1561579598726.png_7446837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.04.04.08_1561579598726.png_7446837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.04.04.08_1561579598726.png_7446837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Person shot walks into Tucker Precinct</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/operation-rally-point-fox-5-viewers-help-veteran-get-car-back" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/2_1561578196973_7446948_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/2_1561578196973_7446948_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/2_1561578196973_7446948_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/2_1561578196973_7446948_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/2_1561578196973_7446948_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Operation Rally Point, FOX 5 viewers help veteran get car back</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/atlanta-camp-gives-kids-with-cancer-siblings-taste-of-summer-fun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/cancer%20camp%203_1561564369872.png_7446061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/cancer%20camp%203_1561564369872.png_7446061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/cancer%20camp%203_1561564369872.png_7446061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/cancer%20camp%203_1561564369872.png_7446061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/cancer%20camp%203_1561564369872.png_7446061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta camp gives kids with cancer, siblings taste of summer fun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dunwoody-intersection-closed-after-water-main-break" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.15.09.04_1561580391502.png_7446854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.15.09.04_1561580391502.png_7446854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.15.09.04_1561580391502.png_7446854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.15.09.04_1561580391502.png_7446854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/aerials%20tucker%20shooting%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.15.09.04_1561580391502.png_7446854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dunwoody intersection closed after water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/wayfair-workers-walk-out-protest-retailer-selling-furniture-to-detention-centers-that-house-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wayfair&#x20;employees&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x20;hold&#x20;signs&#x20;and&#x20;protest&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;online&#x20;retailer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sale&#x20;of&#x20;furniture&#x20;to&#x20;migrant&#x20;detention&#x20;facilities&#x20;that&#x20;house&#x20;children&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kharma&#x20;Jones&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 