- Gwinnett Stripers score home run with new menu options!

Peanuts and crackerjacks are fine, but let's face it nothing goes with baseball better than burgers and beer. And right now, the culinary team at Lawrenceville's Coolray Field is rolling out new menu items sure to score some home runs with fans of the Gwinnett Stripers. We recently spent some time at Coolray Field getting a first taste (literally) of the new food options, including the Southern Burger (with pulled pork and mango coleslaw), Hawaiian Burger (topped with a grilled pineapple slice), and Firecracker Burger (yep…it's spicy). Think those sound good? Just wait until you try the Fresh Peach Cobbler! Feeling hungry? Fans can check out some of the new eats at home games this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as the Stripers take on the Indianapolis Indians. Or…you can click the video player above and get a look at us trying them out first!

https://www.milb.com/gwinnett



SnowFall Season 3

Season 3 premiere of FX's SNOWFALL, set to air July 10 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Actors Isaiah John and Angela Lewis stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how their characters evolved since Season 1.

As you know, Snowfall's creator John Singleton recently passed, so we want to really kick off Season 3 with a bang in his honor!

For a sneak peak at season 3, click here.

Kyle and Brent Pease

The first push-assist brother duo to complete the grueling IRONMAN World Championship and founders of the Kyle Pease Foundation, announce the upcoming release of Beyond the Finish, an inspiring memoir about brotherhood and relentless determination.

Available nationwide beginning June 18, all of the proceeds will go to the Kyle Pease Foundation to support its mission to improve the lives of the disabled through sports.

For more information on the Kyle Pease Foundation, click here.

Ambition's Deena Dill

Deena Dill, who will be recurring on the Will Packer series AMBITIONS beginning Tuesday June 18 on OWN. Deena grew up in the southeast and has numerous credits throughout both LA and the southeast on network and international television.

For a look at the first episode, click here.