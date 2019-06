Pre-teens dance through summer at Atlanta Ballet's AileyCamp: It's a six-week summer camp devoted to dance – but the middle schoolers attending Atlanta Ballet's AileyCamp this year will take away lessons that extend far beyond their new routines.

AileyCamp is presented as a partnership between Atlanta Ballet and the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and provides 100 local middle schoolers (ages 11 to 14) from underserved communities the chance to attend a six-week summer camp for free. Not only to the pre-teens study various types of dance every day, they also learn communication and leadership skills. This year's camp takes place at the Martha E. Stilwell School of the Arts in Jonesboro, and culminates in a final performance on Saturday, July 6th, at 7:00 p.m.

Two years ago, we spent a morning with some of the campers taking part in Atlanta Ballet's AileyCamp, and we were blown away by their talent and maturity. So, we decided to visit again this year, and spent the morning in Jonesboro learning more about this incredible opportunity for local youth (and learning some new moves, too!).

WEB LINK:

https://centre.atlantaballet.com/community-engagement/atlanta-ballets-aileycamp

https://www.atlantaballet.com/

https://www.alvinailey.org/

Cooks & Soldiers on Good Day Atlanta bringing a taste of Spain's Basque country to Good Day Atlanta. Guest chef Roxanne Spruance stops by to demonstrate a how to cook a grilled dry aged chuleton. See recipe below. For more information on Cooks & Soldiers click here.

Grilled Dry Aged Chuleton

1. Heat your grill to high.

2. Brush the steaks on both sides with oil and season liberally with salt and pepper, and nori

3. Place the steaks on the grill and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Turn the steaks over and continue to grill 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare (an internal temperature of 135 degrees F), 5 to 7 minutes for medium (140 degrees F) or 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150 degrees F).

Chimichurri

Ingredients

o 1 c parsley, washed/stemmed/rough chopped

o 2 tbsp. oregano

o 2 tbsp. basil

o 1 tbsp. tarragon

o 1 tbsp. chive

o 1 tbsp. mint

o 5 cloves garlic, smashed

o 5 shallots peeled sliced

o 2 cups virgin olive Oil

o Juice and zest of 1 lemon

o 3 tsp Kosher salt

o 1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

o 1 tsp red pepper flakes

o ¼ c yuzu juice

MOP

Add garlic cloves, water, salt and pepper, parsley and lemon both zest and yuzu juice to the blender and process until finely chopped and well integrated.

Slowly add in combined oils.Taste. Season.