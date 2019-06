Learning the secrets of sushi at O-ku Atlanta: After more than seven years on the job, I’ve done pretty much everything on Good Day Atlanta. Ziplines? Check. Drive a tank? Yep. Swim with dolphins? Done. But there’s one thing I’ve never done on live television, and today is the day we finally make it happen. It’s International Sushi Day…and I’m rolling up my sleeves to try my hand at being a sushi chef!

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at O-Ku Atlanta, a Japanese sushi and cuisine restaurant located at the Westside Ironworks development in West Midtown. The menu at O-Ku Atlanta is filled with an ocean’s worth of seafood, from Tako (octopus) to Uni (sea urchin) and Kaibashira (sea scallop) to Hokkigai (surf clam). O-Ku special rolls include the Black Widow (featuring fried soft shell crab and squid ink rice) and the Dragon (with shrimp tempura, eel, and tuna). To celebrate International Sushi Day, O-Ku is hosting a special lunch “pop-up” – and will feature sushi trivia at every table!

Later this summer, the O-Ku family will expand with a new sister restaurant called Sukoshi, planned for Colony Square in Midtown. Suk is being described as the “on-the-go” version of O-ku – catering to the carry-out crowd – Sukoshi will also deliver within a limited radius.

So…back to International Sushi Day. If ever we were going to try rolling sushi, this would be the day, right? So we spent a few hours at O-Ku Atlanta, learning more about the history of sushi and finally getting those long-awaited lessons in how to correctly make it! Click the video player above to see how it all turned out.

WEB LINK:

https://www.o-kusushiatl.com/

https://www.sukoshi.com/

Big Boi on Good Day Atlanta: BigBoi talks about his portrayal of Berry Gordy in "The Bobby Debarge Story,' two of his greatest musical accomplishments and fatherhood. For more information click here.

Central Park Five: "When They See Us" is the new Netflix limited series written and directed by Ava Duvernay, that tells the true story of The Central Park Five. Five teens were wrongly convicted of raping a woman in New York's Central Park in 1989. Two of them, Yusef Salaam and Raymod Santana, join us on the set of Good Day Atlanta to disucss the renewed interest in the case and their lives today. For more information on the Innocence Project click here.

Twin actors, Tristan and Taylor Timmons stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk about their recent success as teen actors and appearance in HBO's new show "Euphoria." Click here for more information click here.