- McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival

We don't know about you, but the higher temperatures climb here in North Georgia, the more we're thinking about escaping the heat with a trip to the sandy beaches of a Caribbean island. And while the Good Day Atlanta budget doesn't quite cover an all-expenses paid trip, we can at least enjoy a few hours at the next best thing! Thiis year's McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival will take over a brand-new location Avalon Park on Saturday, June 15th, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The festival is a marquee event of the Caribbean Association of Georgia, a non-profit humanitarian and cultural organization dedicated to supporting the Metro Atlanta's Caribbean community and educating people about Caribbean culture. And what better way to do that than through a festival filled with live music and dancing, delicious Caribbean cuisine, and traditional games including dominoes? Medical personnel will also be on-hand to provide free screenings, and a "Kick for a Cause" Soccer Tournament is planned for 8:00 a.m. to Noon that morning.

Last year's festival drew more than 6,000 attendees, and organizers say with the Association celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, they're planning for even bigger numbers this time around.Avalon Park is located at 1045 Industrial Parkway in McDonough, and admission to the McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival is free. It's been a few years since the Good Day feature team spent a morning with the folks from the Caribbean Association of Georgia and we couldn't wait to head down to Henry County to help them celebrate their 10th anniversary. Click the video player above to see more of our live preview of this year's festival!

WEB LINK:

https://www.caribbeangeorgia.org

Paige Davis: Broadway Unplugged

"Broadway Unplugged" is an annual concert, taking place at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Conant Performing Arts Center. Broadway artists, local talent, a silent auction, and a VIP reception are all included in this night of theatrics. Following several stellar performances, an exciting new project will be unveiled.

Paige Davis is best known as the effervescent star of Trading Spaces, TV's groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated design-reality show. Paige recently co-hosted "Home And Family," for the Hallmark Channel and was the host of OWN's "Home Made Simple," for which she was nominated for a 2013 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel Program.

Today, Paige puts much of her focus on being the ambassador of "Broadway Unplugged." As brand ambassador, Paige can speak on the overall mission and the impact that the Orbit Arts Academy has on the students and the community.

For more information, please visit orbitartsacademy.com

Grace Will Lead Us Home

Jennifer Berry is the Author of "Grace Will Lead Us Home" book based on the tragic Charleston Church Shooting. The shooting happened on June 17, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. A gunman opened fire during a bible study, killing nine people including the Pastor at the Emanuel African Methodist Episocpal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Jennifer stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about all the aspects of the tragedy in her new book. Grace Will Lead Us Home is on sale now and will be available at the Jimmy Crater Presidential Library and Museum tonight at 7 p.m.