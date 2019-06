- Celebrating summer at Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground

You know him as the frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which formed right here in Georgia and has released a string of hit albums and singles over the past decade. But what you might not know is that Zac Brown is also a former camp counselor – and is passing on his love of the experience through his own inclusive summer camp program.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, Georgia, which has been fully booked for children between the ages of 7 and 17 this summer. The nonprofit offers week-long residential camps throughout the summer, along with other year-round programs which support military and veteran families.

The summer camps are specifically structured to serve all children, regardless of their backgrounds and including those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges. Pricing for the camps is also presented on a tiered scale, which means families may pick the price which best fits their own budget.

Now…the fun stuff! Camp Southern Ground provides a wide range of activities for its campers, including arts & crafts, culinary and gardening programs, performance arts like music and dance, and sports. For the super adventurous kids, there’s a ropes course and some new ziplines!

There are seven week-long sessions of camp this summer, starting the week of June 9 and ending with the week of July 21. Information on registration and pricing may be found online here.

Toy Story 4

To Infinty and Beyond or There's a Snake In My Boot!

Woody and Buzz Lightyear embark on an adventurous journey as they reunite with long-life friend Andy.

Catch Toy Story 4 in theaters on June 20, 2019

Taco Tuesday - Taqueria Red Pepper - Chef Mimmo

Prep Time 45 minutes

Servings 4 people

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh halibut

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 cup fresh lemon juice strained

1/2 cup fresh lime juice strained

In a mixing bowl over ice toss diced halibut with salt and lemon juice. Let rest for 20 minutes then add the remaining ingredients

1 ounce yellow ají pepper minced

1 ounce red bell pepper minced

1 ounce poblano pepper minced

1 ounce red onion minced

1 ounce celery minced

1/4 oz cilantro chopped

4 heads of little gem lettuce

Serving:

Rinse the lettuce leaves, fill them with about 1.5 oz of ceviche, serve with plantain chips or your favorite crackers.

For more information on the restaurant click here.

The Bobby Debarge Story

"The Bobby DeBarge Story" explores the tumultuous life of the former lead singer of the 70's R&B/Funk Band Switch, also the eldest sibling of the world-famous pop group DeBarge. Despite his success in music, the iconic falsetto found his life in peril as he struggled with fame and fortune while coping with the memories of his dysfunctional childhood.

Actors Adrian Marcel and Roshon Fegan stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the upcoming movie about the American musician and lead singer of the R&B group Switch Bobby Debarge.

The movie premieres Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8pm EST/ 7c on TV ONE.

For more information on the movie click here.